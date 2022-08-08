Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. 8x8, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGHT   US2829141009

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
4.950 USD   +10.24%
04:51p8x8, Inc. to Attend Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference
BU
12:35pBofA Securities Upgrades 8x8 to Buy From Neutral
MT
08/05Craig Hallum Upgrades 8x8 to Buy From Hold, Lifts Price Target to $7 From $6
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

8x8, Inc. to Attend Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference

08/08/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual conference:

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference
Virtual Presentation: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 12:45 pm PDT

The presentation will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts are available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.8x8.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About 8x8 Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on 8X8, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 757 M - -
Net income 2023 -116 M - -
Net cash 2023 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 539 M 539 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 216
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart 8X8, INC.
Duration : Period :
8x8, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 8X8, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,49 $
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David D. Sipes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Wilson CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jaswinder Pal Singh Chairman
Bryan R. Martin Chief Technology Officer
Dejan Deklich Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
8X8, INC.-73.21%539
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-28.97%186 385
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.91%41 756
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-11.87%38 546
NOKIA OYJ-8.68%29 045
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.55%28 174