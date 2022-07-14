Log in
    EGHT   US2829141009

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
4.370 USD   -7.22%
8x8, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results On July 27, 2022
BU
Morgan Stanley Adjusts 8x8's Price Target to $6.50 From $11, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
8x8 CPaaS Delivers No-code Functionality to Enable Enterprises to Easily Build Engaging Customer Experiences
BU
8x8, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results On July 27, 2022

07/14/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 following the close of market on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.

Date:

 

 

July 27, 2022

Time:

 

 

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

Dial In:

 

 

1 844-200-6205 Domestic or +1 929-526-1599 International

Passcode:

954074

Webcast:

https:investors.8x8.com/events-and-presentations

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 782 M - -
Net income 2023 -151 M - -
Net cash 2023 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 559 M 559 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 216
Free-Float 97,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,71 $
Average target price 10,77 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
