8x8, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results On July 27, 2022

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 following the close of market on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.

Date: July 27, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: 1 844-200-6205 Domestic or +1 929-526-1599 International Passcode: 954074 Webcast: https:investors.8x8.com/events-and-presentations

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

