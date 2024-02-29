8x8 Engage™ Empowers Customer-facing Employees Outside the Contact Center that Require Enhanced Customer Engagement Capabilities

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced the availability of 8x8 Engage, an AI-powered, tailored solution that enables cross-organization customer engagement for enhanced customer experiences, fostering loyalty and driving business success. Intentionally engineered to address the distinct needs of customer-facing employees outside of the contact center, 8x8 Engage bridges an organization’s CX journey gaps and empowers this underserved user base with the right-fit tools and capabilities for delivering consistent, successful outcomes.

According to the 8x8 2024 Customer Experience Responsibility Beyond the Contact Center report, almost two-thirds of business leaders surveyed say that up to 60% of their organization’s customer interactions take place outside of the contact center. 8x8 Engage equips these customer engagement professionals, who perform a unique and critical role in driving lifetime customer value, with the right-fit capabilities and data required to handle these interactions and deliver exceptional service.

“Organizations are hampered from delivering an even better customer journey and experience because a significant portion of employees that regularly engage with customers are not in the contact center, and so they lack the right technology to support their specific needs,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research. “In today’s CX-driven world, 8x8 is further bridging the customer experience gaps that exist across an organization. 8x8 Engage is the first solution in the market specifically tailored for these workers requiring customer-facing capabilities in order to drive more successful business outcomes and competitive advantages."

Key features and benefits of 8x8 Engage include:

8x8’s single-platform capabilities uniquely combine CCaaS and UCaaS components to offer a unified interface for seamless customer interaction handling and internal collaboration.

uniquely combine CCaaS and UCaaS components to offer a unified interface for seamless customer interaction handling and internal collaboration. Advanced queue management enables frictionless, seamless interaction transfers throughout the organization with data and context consistency and persistence across every touchpoint.

enables frictionless, seamless interaction transfers throughout the organization with data and context consistency and persistence across every touchpoint. Deep integration and data synchronization with native and third-party enterprise apps, including 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem partners, offers workflow automation and easy access to relevant data for smarter decision-making.

with native and third-party enterprise apps, including partners, offers workflow automation and easy access to relevant data for smarter decision-making. AI-powered features , such as speech analytics and interaction summarization, reduce cognitive load and ensure effective customer handling with smart action items for an enhanced customer experience.

, such as speech analytics and interaction summarization, reduce cognitive load and ensure effective customer handling with smart action items for an enhanced customer experience. Centralized customer interaction journey analytics across the entire organization eliminate data silos across CX apps, uncovers actionable business insights, and provides predictive, contextual customer metrics.

“Delivering increased customer satisfaction and great experiences is not limited to the contact center but is everyone’s responsibility in an organization. Seamlessly integrating the underserved CX professionals outside of the contact center into the customer experience journey is pivotal, and that requires empowering them with the correct set of tools and data,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “With 8x8 Engage, we are bridging the customer experience gaps within an organization by eliminating the silos that have traditionally existed between unified communications, the contact center, and different technology vendors. Our AI-powered, purpose-built solution, on a single technology and data platform, empowers every employee to engage with customers, improving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.”

The 8x8 Engage beta program has begun with qualified 8x8 customers. Existing 8x8 customers who would like to register their interest for 8x8 Engage can sign up at https://www.8x8.com/products/8x8-engage.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements in connection with 8x8 Engage™, a new product line supporting cross-organization customer engagement outside the contact center. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, 8x8 Engage™, Experience Communications as a Service™, Experience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

