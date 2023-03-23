Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 8x8, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGHT   US2829141009

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
3.900 USD   -6.92%
04:01a8x8 Named Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2023 Winner for Best Automation Project
BU
03/17Insider Sell: 8x8
MT
03/138x8 : Product and Innovation Update March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

8x8 Named Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2023 Winner for Best Automation Project

03/23/2023 | 04:01am EDT
8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, has been named Computing’s DevOps Excellence Awards 2023 winner for Best Automation Project. The award recognises 8x8’s DevOps team for the innovative application of MicroFrontEnds (MFE) Registry techniques that demonstrated the best overall impact on business and performance.

“We recognise that things can and will go wrong. By extending innovative automation techniques to modernise our solutions, we are proactively putting safeguards in place to minimize disruption and ensure business continuity,” said Steve O’Hara, Vice President of Engineering at 8x8 Inc. “By breaking everything down into smaller, more manageable microservices, we can better innovate across all of our applications. We are proud of our ability to move quickly to improve applications for our customers on a daily basis, and are honored to have been recognized by Computing’s DevOps Excellence Awards for these efforts.”

One of the UK’s leading awards in its field, Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcases outstanding achievements from organisations, personalities, and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies.

The award recognises that the MFE Registry strategy can be applied to breathe new life and innovation into traditional workflows that were previously impervious to rapid deployment. The technique allows for central management and targeting of versions of static apps to regions, customers, and users without the overhead of distributing it to more than 200 discrete servers.

Recently, 8x8 was also recognised as a 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winner for 8x8 Conversation IQ and as a Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer for Contact Center as a Service” report.

8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) includes integrated cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on 8X8, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 747 M - -
Net income 2023 -85,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,49x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 216
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart 8X8, INC.
Duration : Period :
8x8, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 8X8, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,90 $
Average target price 5,81 $
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel C. Wilson Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Kraus Chief Financial Officer
Jaswinder Pal Singh Chairman
Bryan R. Martin Chief Technology Officer
Michael Armer Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
8X8, INC.-9.72%441
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.3.82%207 535
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.36.84%51 499
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.81%45 435
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.74.95%42 157
NOKIA OYJ0.57%26 148
