    EGHT   US2829141009

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/02 04:10:00 pm
15.04 USD   -2.21%
8x8 : Q3FY22 Earnings Slides

02/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

(Ended December 31, 2021)

February 2, 2022

The eXperience

Communications

Platform

Forward looking statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to the release of new products, market demand for products, impact of the Fuze, Inc. acquisition, changing industry trends and competition, business strategies, future operating performance and outlook, including the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and future ﬁnancial results. These forward-looking statements are predictions only, and actual events or results may differ materially from such statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to:

Customer adoption and demand for our products may be lower than we anticipate.

Impact of economic downturns on us and our customers, including from the COVID-19 pandemic.

•Competitive dynamics of the UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, video and other markets in which we compete may change in ways we are not anticipating. •Impact of supply chain disruptions;

•Third parties may assert ownership rights in our IP, which may limit or prevent our continued use of the core technologies behind our solutions. •We may not achieve our target service revenue growth rate, or the revenue, earnings, bookings or other amounts we forecast in our guidance, for a particular quarter or for the full ﬁscal year of 2022.

•Our customer churn rate may be higher than we anticipate. •Impact of Fuze, Inc. acquisition on future ﬁnancial performance.

•Our Investments we make in marketing, channel and value-added resellers (VARs), e-commerce, new products, may not result in revenue growth.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Forms 10-K and 10-Q ﬁled by 8x8, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualiﬁed in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and 8x8, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

See Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation and disclaimers.

© 8x8, Inc. Copyright and conﬁdential.

Q3 2022 Highlights

  • Total and Service Revenue above high end of guidance ranges
  • XCaaS ARR growth accelerated
  • Enterprise ARR and Channel-driven ARR up 30%+ YoY
  • Achieved 2% Non-GAAP operating margin* ahead of plan
  • Generated $9M in operating cash ﬂow
  • Outlook for FY 2022 (March 2022) service and total revenue excluding Fuze increased by more than Q3 over-performance.

"Our investments in XCaaS, channel, and global coverage have us well positioned to achieve our long-term goals of revenue growth and increased proﬁtability."

Dave Sipes

8x8 Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

* For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP metrics, refer to the Appendix for additional information.

conﬁdential.

Q3 2022 Results vs. Guidance

Q3 F2022

Guidance

Results

(November 2, 2021)

(December 31, 2021)

Service Revenue

$144.0 - 145.0m

$149.4m

% Growth Y/Y

13 - 14%

18%

Total Revenue

$152.7 - 154.2m

$156.9m

% Growth Y/Y

12 - 13%

15%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin*

Positive

2.0%

* For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP metrics, refer to the Appendix for additional information.

conﬁdential.

8x8 By the Numbers (Q3 2022)

$572M

35%+

Total ARR*

YoY XCaaS ARR growth*

2M+

30%+

Paid business users

YoY Enterprise ARR

growth*

60K+

30%+

Customers

YoY Channel-driven ARR

growth*

One

Global

8x8 Voice for

platform

coverage

MS Teams

100K+

Single, all-in-one

Full PSTN

Industry-leading

platform for

replacement in

integration for

UCaaS, CCaaS,

48 countries/

Microsoft Teams:

and CPaaS

territories

100K+ licences sold

  • Annualized Recurring Subscriptions and Usage ("ARR") equals the sum of the most recent month of (i) recurring subscription amounts and (ii) platform usage charges for all CPaaS customers (subject to a minimum billings threshold for a period of at least six consecutive months), multiplied by 12.

© 8x8, Inc. Copyright and conﬁdential.

Disclaimer

8x8 Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
