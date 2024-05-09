Forward looking statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, words such as "may," "will," "should," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "strategy," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to: changing industry trends; the size of our market opportunity; the potential success and impact of our investments in AI; our strategic framework; our ability to increase proﬁtability and cash ﬂow to deleverage our balance sheet and fund investment in innovation; whether we can increase customer retention; whether our UC and CC trafﬁc will increase; whether we can sustain an increasing pace of innovation; the success of our go to market engine; our ability to improve G&A synergies; our ability to enhance shareholder value; and our ﬁnancial outlook, revenue growth, and proﬁtability, including whether we will achieve sustainable growth and proﬁtability. These forward-looking statements are predictions only, and actual events or results may differ materially from such statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to:

Customer adoption and demand for our products may be lower than we anticipate.

A reduction in our total costs as a percentage of revenue may negatively impact our revenues and our business.

Impact of economic downturns and political instability on us and our customers, including from the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and in the Middle East, rising interest rates and other inﬂationary pressures.

COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and in the Middle East, rising interest rates and other inﬂationary pressures. Risks related to our secured term loan due 2027 and convertible senior notes due 2028, including the impact of increased interest expense and timing of any future repayments or reﬁnancing on our stock price;

We may not achieve our target service revenue or total revenue growth rates, or the revenue and other amounts we forecast in our guidance, for a particular quarter or for the full ﬁscal year.

Competitive dynamics of the UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, video and other markets in which we compete may change in ways we are not anticipating.

Our customer churn rate may be higher than we anticipate.

Third parties may assert ownership rights in our IP, which may limit or prevent our continued use of the core technologies behind our solutions.

Impact of acquisitions, including Fuze, Inc., on future ﬁnancial performance.

Investments we make in marketing, channel and value-added resellers (VARs), e-commerce, and new products may not result in revenue growth.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Forms 10-K and 10-Q ﬁled by 8x8, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualiﬁed in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and 8x8, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

See Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation and disclaimers.