Forward looking statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, words such as "may," "will," "should," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "strategy," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to: changing industry trends; the size of our market opportunity; the potential success and impact of our investments in AI; our strategic framework; our ability to increase proﬁtability and cash ﬂow to deleverage our balance sheet and fund investment in innovation; whether we can increase customer retention; whether our UC and CC trafﬁc will increase; whether we can sustain an increasing pace of innovation; the success of our go to market engine; our ability to improve G&A synergies; our ability to enhance shareholder value; and our ﬁnancial outlook, revenue growth, and proﬁtability, including whether we will achieve sustainable growth and proﬁtability. These forward-looking statements are predictions only, and actual events or results may differ materially from such statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to:
- Customer adoption and demand for our products may be lower than we anticipate.
- A reduction in our total costs as a percentage of revenue may negatively impact our revenues and our business.
- Impact of economic downturns and political instability on us and our customers, including from the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and in the Middle East, rising interest rates and other inﬂationary pressures.
- Risks related to our secured term loan due 2027 and convertible senior notes due 2028, including the impact of increased interest expense and timing of any future repayments or reﬁnancing on our stock price;
- We may not achieve our target service revenue or total revenue growth rates, or the revenue and other amounts we forecast in our guidance, for a particular quarter or for the full ﬁscal year.
- Competitive dynamics of the UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, video and other markets in which we compete may change in ways we are not anticipating.
- Our customer churn rate may be higher than we anticipate.
- Third parties may assert ownership rights in our IP, which may limit or prevent our continued use of the core technologies behind our solutions.
- Impact of acquisitions, including Fuze, Inc., on future ﬁnancial performance.
- Investments we make in marketing, channel and value-added resellers (VARs), e-commerce, and new products may not result in revenue growth.
For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Forms 10-K and 10-Q ﬁled by 8x8, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualiﬁed in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and 8x8, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.
8x8 Q4 Fiscal 2024
$697M
43%
Total ARR(1)
XCaaS(2) as a % of total
ARR(1)
3M+
58%
Paid business licenses
Enterprise ARR as a % of
total ARR(1)(3)
400K+
58%
8x8 Voice for Teams
Growth in new
User licenses
Products YoY
Integrated Global Continuous
platform Presence Innovation
AI-powered
Full PSTN
Recent innovations:
modern
replacement in 59
8x8 Engage
architecture for
countries, with
8x8 Operator Connect
CCaaS and UCaaS
users in 186
for Microsoft Teams
Proactive Outreach
Countries
1. Annualized Recurring Subscriptions and Usage Revenue (ARR) (A) equals the sum of the most recent month of (i) recurring subscription amounts and (ii) platform usage charges for all CPaaS customers that demonstrate consistent monthly usage above a minimum threshold over the prior six-month period, multiplied by 12, and (B) excluding any non-bundled or overage usage fees associated with UCaaS subscriptions.
2. XCaaS includes customers with subscriptions to UCaaS and CCaaS solutions.
3. Enterprise ARR is deﬁned as ARR from customers that generate >$100,000 ARR..
Recent product innovation highlights
- Announced8x8 Engage, an AI-powered,tailored solution that enables cross-organization customer engagement for enhanced customer experiences, fostering loyalty, and driving business success. Intentionally engineered, 8x8 Engage addresses the distinct needs of customer-facing employees outside of the contact center with the right-ﬁt tools and capabilities for delivering consistent, successful outcomes. (press release)
- LaunchedProactive Outreachfor Uniﬁed Communications and Contact Center customers, which utilizes 8x8's programmable SMS and WhatsApp capabilities to further enable cross-organization customer engagement. It now allows CX professionals, both inside and outside the contact center, to launch highly personalized mass messaging campaigns through 8x8's campaign management platform, with features such as scheduling, advanced routing, reporting and analytics, and more. (press release)
- Launched8x8 Operator Connect for Microsoft Teamsto provide PSTN calling through Microsoft Teams Phone, powered by Microsoft's Operator Connect for approved third-party providers. This addition further extends the 8x8 for Microsoft Teams portfolio, and provides a reliable calling option that streamlines deployments through the Teams admin center, and is from the only Operator Connect provider with a native Contact Center Solution certiﬁed to integrate with Teams. (press release)
- Extended features and capabilities for 8x8's integrated cloud contact center and uniﬁed communications platform to enhance customer engagement throughout the organization, further connect teams, expand to new channels, and drive business success. (press release)
Q4'24 Customer Stories
One platform.
Every communications experience.
Upward Healthis an in-home medical group that specializes in primary medical, behavioral, and social healthcare for individuals with complex needs. Upward Health was ranked No. 7 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
8x8 Solutions
8x8 XCaaS with Contact Center & Voice for Microsoft Teams Supporting 400 employees and contact center agents
Why 8x8?
- Ability to establish direct SMS channels for personalized communications with clients
- Tight integration with Microsoft Teams
LSG Sky Chefsis a classic catering and hospitality expert serving airline customers. LSG Sky Chefs delivers 308 million meals a year and is present at about 131 locations across the globe.
8x8 Solutions
8x8 UCaaS with ATAs for paging and faxing supporting over 800 employees across 49 locations
Why 8x8?
- Sales agility - deal closed in 9 days
- Speed to deployment
Channel Partner
Master: Intelisys
Agent: Revolve Technologies Inc.
Induction Healthcareis a leading healthcare technology company providing solutions that transform the interaction between patients and care teams, helping people take an active role in their health management and supporting more efﬁcient care delivery. Used by over 90% NHS Trusts across the UK.
8x8 Solutions
8x8 CPaaS SMS API supports the different stages of a patient journey with appointment reminders, registrations and more.
Why 8x8?
- Proven vendor for Jitsi as a Service, supporting their Induction Attend Anywhere product, since 2021.
- Robust and feature-rich SMS API.
- UK data center to minimize data latency and ensure compliance with data sovereignty requirements.
Image provided by Induction Healthcare
