Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. 8x8, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGHT   US2829141009

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
4.970 USD   -8.47%
04:44p8X8 : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09:07a8x8 Wins Stevie® Awards in 2022 International Business Awards® for Customer Service
BU
08/168X8 INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

8x8 : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Middleton Hunter
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
8X8 INC /DE/ [EGHT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Product Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O 8X8 INC. 675 CREEKSIDE WAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CAMPBELL CA 95008
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Middleton Hunter
C/O 8X8 INC. 675 CREEKSIDE WAY

CAMPBELL, CA95008

Chief Product Officer
Signatures
/s/ Cheriese M. Dickman as Attorney-in-Fact for Hunter Middleton 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares of common stock automatically sold to satisfy the reporting person's tax obligation in respect of the shares issued upon vesting of an equity award, as previously reported.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

8x8 Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 8X8, INC.
04:44p8X8 : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09:07a8x8 Wins Stevie® Awards in 2022 International Business Awards® for Customer Service
BU
08/168X8 INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial ..
AQ
08/16AdvancedMD Moves to Cloud Communications with 8x8 XCaaS
BU
08/16AdvancedMD Moves to Cloud Communications with 8X8 Xcaas
CI
08/108x8, Inc. to Attend Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Con..
AQ
08/088x8, Inc. to Attend Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Con..
BU
08/08BofA Securities Upgrades 8x8 to Buy From Neutral
MT
08/05Craig Hallum Upgrades 8x8 to Buy From Hold, Lifts Price Target to $7 From $6
MT
08/05Oppenheimer Downgrades 8x8 to Perform From Outperform, Removes $8 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 8X8, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 757 M - -
Net income 2023 -120 M - -
Net cash 2023 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,59x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 651 M 651 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 216
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart 8X8, INC.
Duration : Period :
8x8, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 8X8, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,43 $
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David D. Sipes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Wilson CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jaswinder Pal Singh Chairman
Bryan R. Martin Chief Technology Officer
Dejan Deklich Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
8X8, INC.-67.60%651
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-26.20%193 673
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.56%42 821
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.63%39 529
NOKIA OYJ-9.06%28 973
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.04%27 744