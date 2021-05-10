Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. 8x8, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGHT   US2829141009

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

8x8 : Delivers Industry-First Cloud Phone and Contact Center Solution for Multinational Organizations in China

05/10/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnership with China Mobile International Expands Global Reach; Provides Highest Quality of Service and Reliability for Users in China

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that the 8x8 integrated unified communications and contact center product is the industry’s first cloud phone and customer engagement solution to support multinational enterprises operating in Mainland China. In partnership with China Mobile International, the 8x8 Global ReachTM expansion provides global organizations in China with the highest quality of service and reliability, streamlined deployment and management, and access to local numbers. Delivered through the company’s new China data center, 8x8 eliminates the complexity and costs associated with deploying and maintaining third-party gateways to connect local users to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) in China.

In a statement from China Mobile International, the overseas subsidiary of China Mobile, “Multinational companies have traditionally relied upon the combination of costly local-hosted gateways and VPNs to allow China-based offices and employees to communicate inside and outside of China. These solutions caused reliability, security, quality and cost concerns, especially for in-country calling over China’s public telephone network. Our partnership enables 8x8 to offer these organizations a differentiated, fully compliant and high-quality service in China for all of their domestic and international business communications.”

Removing Cost and Complexity at a Global Scale

8x8’s Global Reach expansion into China enables organizations to rapidly add enterprise-grade PSTN connectivity and local direct inward dial (DID) numbers in China while offering full PSTN replacement services and global calling plans in 43 countries with unlimited global calling plans to up to 47 countries.

“For multinational organizations, implementing a global communications and customer engagement strategy can be remarkably difficult to execute, due to the complexities of managing infrastructure, requirements and regulations in each country of operation, especially in critical markets like China,” said Lynda Stadtmueller, Research Vice President & Practice Lead, Information & Communications Technology, at Frost & Sullivan. “Multinationals will welcome 8x8’s recent announcement of the expansion of its cloud-based contact center and communications solution into Mainland China. For the first time, companies can serve all their customers, employees, and partners in China and around the world with the same high-quality communications, contact center, and analytics services.

8x8's patented Global Reach technology ensures the highest voice quality and reliability in the cloud, leveraging big data and machine learning technologies to route calls automatically to the nearest data center, delivering crystal clear audio and video connections, superior call quality and conversations that sound and feel natural. The new Shanghai data center announced today now brings the total number to 35 regions worldwide where 8x8 operates data centers to provide seamless global connectivity and high availability. With customers operating in more than 175 countries, 8x8 offers full PSTN support in 43 countries, unlimited calling plans to up to 47 countries, and DID and toll free numbers in more than 120 countries.

“In today’s global economy, multinationals need to ensure their offices and employees around the world have access to the same communications, collaboration and customer engagement capabilities as they shift to a hybrid work model,” said Meghan Keough, Global Vice President of Product Marketing at 8x8, Inc. “Now organizations operating in China can utilize the industry’s first cloud phone solution to provide cost-effective, enterprise-grade voice quality and reliability, which is critical for meeting employee and customer experience requirements at both a local and international scale.”

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about 8X8, INC.
09:16a8X8  : Delivers Industry-First Cloud Phone and Contact Center Solution for Multi..
BU
05/068X8  : Adds Integrated Messaging Capabilities to Microsoft Teams
MT
05/068X8  : Enhances Microsoft Teams with New Integrated Business Messaging Features
BU
05/058X8  : Named a Major Player in 2021 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide CPaaS
BU
05/04INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend at 8X8
MT
04/278X8  : Delivers New Integrated Cloud Contact Center and Communications Capabilit..
BU
04/208X8  : BofA Securities Reinstates Coverage of 8x8 Inc With Neutral Rating, $39 P..
MT
04/158X8, INC.  : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Result..
BU
04/148x8 Inc. Names Chief Customer Officer
MT
04/148X8  : Appoints Walt Weisner as Chief Customer Officer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 528 M - -
Net income 2021 -156 M - -
Net cash 2021 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 162 M 3 162 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 675
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart 8X8, INC.
Duration : Period :
8x8, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 8X8, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 39,30 $
Last Close Price 28,96 $
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David D. Sipes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jaswinder Pal Singh Chairman
Bryan R. Martin Director & Chief Technology Officer
Michael Armer Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
8X8, INC.-15.98%3 162
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.19.36%225 570
ERICSSON AB19.19%46 568
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.75%41 544
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.17.06%33 714
NOKIA OYJ35.40%29 250