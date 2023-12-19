Official 8X8, INC. press release

8x8 Recognized by CRN, TrustRadius, and Software Advice for Innovative Products, Service, and Employee and Customer Experiences

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced it has won numerous prestigious industry awards, including recent recognition from CRN, TrustRadius, and Software Advice.

CRN 2023 Products of the Year

8x8’s Experience Communications platform was recognized as a winner in the 2023 CRN Product of the Year Awards in the Unified Communications and Collaboration - Enterprise category for revenue and profit. The CRN Products of the Year Awards honor leading IT products and services that represent the most cutting-edge technologies in the channel today. Winners in this year’s Products of the Year Awards represent innovative offerings that meet the ever-changing needs of the IT channel and their customers across 33 technology categories.

“The CRN Products of the Year Awards are among the most highly anticipated industry accolades in the IT channel, in large part because they are based on the real-world experience of solution providers that work with the technology day in and day out,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This year’s winning vendors go to market with a strong focus on the channel and a demonstrated commitment to attaining product excellence that brings advantages to both partners and customers.”

TrustRadius 2023 Best Of Awards

8x8 won in the categories of Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship in VoIP in TrustRadius’ 2023 Best Of Awards. In determining the winners of these awards, the Best Value and Best Feature Set awards go to products with the highest percentage of respondents rating their feature set and value for the price highly. The Best Relationship award is determined by analyzing reviewers’ key insights on “Would Buy Again,” “Implementation Expectations,” and “Sales and Marketing Promises.”

Software Advice Best IVR Software

8x8 was named a FrontRunner in the Software Advice Best IVR Software list of 2023, highlighting the top-rated IVR Systems products in North America. Winners are determined by user reviews and must offer call routing, computer telephony integration, and IVR/voice recognition to be eligible.

“Our ongoing mission as a company is to provide organizations with the innovations and game-changing products they need to best serve their customers and employees, and to drive overall business growth,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “This is why it’s such an honor to be recognized by such prestigious organizations – it’s a validation of all of our hard work, and serves to motivate us to continue building and providing the best option for our customers.”

8x8’s Unified Communications as a Service solution is delivered through the 8x8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities. 8x8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

