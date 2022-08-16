AdvancedMD Moves to Cloud Communications with 8x8 XCaaS

Medical Office Software Provider Deploys 8x8 Cloud Communications and Contact Center for Enhanced Call Quality, Reliability, and Security

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that AdvancedMD, a provider of medical office software, has deployed 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) to provide a better employee and client experience through improved call quality, collaboration, and security capabilities.

Previously, AdvancedMD struggled with disparate, incompatible communications solutions that did not integrate well and lacked the security requirements needed to handle sensitive, health-related data. Further, their on-premises phone system vendor was sunsetting software support which increased the potential for unexpected outages and security issues. As a result, AdvancedMD needed a cloud communications and contact center solution that offered intuitive, easy-to-use functionality for employees, was secure and reliable, and enabled staff to provide even higher levels of customer service.

With expert advice from IT consultant MicroAge, AdvancedMD chose 8x8 XCaaS, which includes integrated voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS embeddable APIs capabilities in a single vendor solution. With 8x8, employees and clients of AdvancedMD have enjoyed improved call quality, reliability, and increased efficiency and collaboration due to 8x8’s unified communications and contact center solution. 8x8’s single platform allows for seamless information sharing, anywhere in the organization, including analytics, customer and business insights, and robust reporting. Additionally, 8x8 is accredited third-party verified as a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant business associate, providing AdvancedMD with the security capabilities they required.

“8x8 has allowed us to completely shift the way we work, improving not only the customer and patient experience, but the employee experience as well,” said Kate Boyle, Manager of Corporate IT at AdvancedMD. “Because every aspect is provided by the same vendor, everything works together the way it’s supposed to, improving our team’s efficiency, productivity, and overall collaboration. Our clients are also happier because 8x8 allows us to provide them a more convenient, streamlined service so they can transform their practices into amazingly productive care centers, which is our ultimate goal.”

“Healthcare organizations have an immense responsibility to their patients due to the highly sensitive nature of the information they have access to. As a result, these organizations need to ensure their systems are secure, resilient, and HIPAA compliant,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “As a business within the healthcare sector, AdvancedMD needed to know that the solutions it relies on are able to provide the level of customer care and support needed for that industry. Now, with 8x8, AdvancedMD enjoys the ease and accessibility of a single-vendor platform to improve collaboration and communication, all with crystal clear call quality.”

8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability with the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

