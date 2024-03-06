Duty-free Retailer Deploys 8x8 SMS API to Optimize E-commerce Operations and Cuts Operational Costs by 30%

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center, unified communications, and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, today announced that King Power Corporation has integrated 8x8’s SMS API solution into their e-commerce platform to enhance customer experiences while effectively reducing operational costs by 30% by driving efficiency and cost savings.

King Power Corporation, one of the largest duty-free retailers in the world, sought a strategic partner to optimize its e-commerce operations by elevating customer and employee communication experiences. Additionally, the company needed a communications solution that provided scalable and cost-effective support. King Power Corporation selected the 8x8 SMS API, enabling it to efficiently reach customers anywhere, anytime by automating notifications, one-time passwords, reminders, and alerts.

Since deploying the 8x8 SMS API, King Power Corporation has experienced improvements in SMS delivery rates. Further, King Power Corporation has optimized its e-commerce platform by facilitating smoother processing of orders, customer verifications, and timely SMS notifications through its e-commerce platform.

“King Power Corporation currently sends SMS messages to over 850,000 customers annually,” said Boonthavee Jarudomrongsak, VP of Digital Delivery Management at King Power Corporation. “With 8x8, we are able to provide our customers with an elevated e-commerce experience they want and have come to expect from King Power Corporation, both on our website and the app.”

“Customers expect a high level of customer service when interacting with e-commerce providers, which is why it’s so important that we provide companies the communications tools they need to meet these customer expectations,” said Stephen Hamill, General Manager, CPaaS at 8x8, Inc. “At 8x8, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions that empower businesses to achieve their operational objectives efficiently and drive impressive cost-savings initiatives such as King Power Corporation was able to achieve.”

8x8 CPaaS, which includes SMS, messaging apps, voice, and video interaction, serves as a key enabler of business communications and customer experience in an ever-evolving digital transformation. 8x8 CPaaS is part of the 8x8 integrated cloud contact center and unified communication platform, which includes contact center, business phone, team chat, video meetings, and SMS capabilities.

