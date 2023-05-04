Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 8x8, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGHT   US2829141009

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-05-03 pm EDT
2.700 USD   -2.17%
04:01aWelsh Water Turns on the Tap to Enhanced Customer Experiences with 8x8 CPaaS
BU
04/278x8 Adds New Contact Center and Administrative Enhancements to 8x8 XCaaS Platform
BU
04/278x8, Inc. Adds New Contact Center and Administrative Enhancements to 8X8 XCaaS Platform
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Welsh Water Turns on the Tap to Enhanced Customer Experiences with 8x8 CPaaS

05/04/2023 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Not-for-Profit Water Company in Wales Deploys 8x8’s Video Solution to Solve Customer Issues Quickly, While Making the Best Use of its Staff and Budget

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Welsh Water has deployed the 8x8 CPaaS Video Interaction API, to improve the organisation’s efficiency and productivity while also delivering faster service resolution for enhanced customer experiences.

Welsh Water is a not-for-profit company responsible for supplying drinking water and wastewater services to 1.4 million households in Wales and western England. Supplying one of the world’s most diverse geographical regions, Welsh Water faced challenges providing customer support especially when related to triaging customer issues such as leaking or burst pipes. A lack of visual data made it difficult for staff to know what exactly was needed to fix an issue, including the necessary tools, leading to wasted time and money – a cost of approximately £130 per trip.

With 8x8 CPaaS, which includes SMS, voice, chat apps, video, and performance monitoring, Welsh Water is able to better communicate with their customers through the 8x8 Video Interaction solution that allows for real-time video communication and a better understanding of customer issues. Through the use of video, Welsh Water can remotely connect with the customer to better diagnose a problem correctly the first time, judge its severity and priority, and develop an appropriate plan of action, leading to better customer service experiences.

“Resolving issues for customers requires a multistep process to identify the severity, who is best equipped to fix the issue, and where it falls on the list of current priorities,” said Peter O’Hanlon, Head of Delivery for Customer Strategy for Welsh Water. “The 8x8 Video Interaction API allows us to better perform triage when issues and problems arise over the phone or mobile device without needing to send someone out straight away to the physical location. We’re now better equipped to solve problems faster, which is a benefit to both us and our customers.”

“When a customer has a service issue they want it resolved as quickly as possible. Not identifying and fixing the problem in a timely manner can negatively impact productivity and operating costs as well as employee and customer experience,” said Stephen Hamill, General Manager, CPaaS at 8x8, Inc. “8x8 CPaaS provides Welsh Water with the tools and resources, namely real-time video interactions, needed to do their job efficiently and quickly. When dealing with stressful situations, such as water issues, the right technology makes all the difference to both employee and customer experiences.”

8x8's portfolio of communication APIs are part of the 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact centre, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about 8X8, INC.
04:01aWelsh Water Turns on the Tap to Enhanced Customer Experiences with 8x8 CPaaS
BU
04/278x8 Adds New Contact Center and Administrative Enhancements to 8x8 XCaaS Platform
BU
04/278x8, Inc. Adds New Contact Center and Administrative Enhancements to 8X8 XCaaS Platform
CI
04/188x8, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference..
BU
04/13Pilot Catastrophe Services Chooses 8x8 XCaaS for Seamless Cloud Communications and Cust..
BU
03/24Rosenblatt Initiates 8x8 at Buy With $6 Price Target
MT
03/238x8 Named Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2023 Winner for Best Automation Project
BU
03/17Insider Sell: 8x8
MT
03/138x8 : Product and Innovation Update March 2023
PU
03/10Transcript : 8x8, Inc. - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 8X8, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 746 M - -
Net income 2023 -85,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,85x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 304 M 304 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 216
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart 8X8, INC.
Duration : Period :
8x8, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 8X8, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,69 $
Average target price 5,83 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel C. Wilson Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Kraus Chief Financial Officer
Jaswinder Pal Singh Chairman
Bryan R. Martin Chief Technology Officer
Michael Armer Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
8X8, INC.-36.11%304
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED29.18%181 968
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.39%159 668
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.18%116 992
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%105 590
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED40.07%82 746
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer