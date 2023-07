9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.(NasdaqCM:NMTR) dropped from S&P TMI Index

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing novel treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal (GI) conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in which the biology of the gut is a contributing factor. The Company is developing vurolenatide, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist in Phase 3 development for short bowel syndrome as well as near clinical-stage assets including NM-136 for obesity disorders. The long-acting linker technology is designed specifically to address the gastric effects in SBS patients by slowing digestive transit time. Vurolenatide uses proprietary XTEN technology to extend the half-life of exenatide, potentially allowing for every other week dosing (Q2W). NM-136 is a long-acting, highly specific, humanized anti-GIP monoclonal antibody.