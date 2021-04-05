Log in
9 Meters Biopharma : Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock

04/05/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 34,500,000 shares of its common stock, inclusive of the full overallotment option exercised by the underwriters, at a price to the public of $1.00 per share.

The net proceeds to the Company from the public offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 9 Meters, were approximately $31.5 million.

Citigroup and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities, Inc. also acted as a joint book-running manager for the offering. BMO Capital Markets served as financial advisor to the Company.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-249268) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on October 9, 2020. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1 800 831 9146, email: prospectus@citi.com, from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by calling (800) 621-0687, or emailing prospectus@williamblair.com, or from Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, or emailing TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (the 'Company') is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: (i) the Company's expected use of the net proceeds from the offering and its need to raise additional capital even after this offering; (ii) uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; (iii) uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; (iv) risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, clinical trials or future financings and (vi) risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the Company's 2020 merger and its acquisition of Naia Rare Diseases, Inc. in 2020, including with respect to future financial and operating results. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings that the Company has made and future filings the Company will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Corporate Contact:

Edward J. Sitar, Chief Financial Officer
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
investor-relations@9meters.com

Media Contact:

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications, LLC
ajobe@lifescicomms.com
315-879-8192

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2577

SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639024/9-Meters-Biopharma-Announces-Closing-of-Offering-of-Common-Stock

Disclaimer

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 20:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
