9 Meters Biopharma : Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 34,500,000 shares of its common stock, inclusive of the full overallotment option exercised by the underwriters, at a price to the public of $1.00 per share.

The net proceeds to the Company from the public offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 9 Meters, were approximately $31.5 million.

Citigroup and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities, Inc. also acted as a joint book-running manager for the offering. BMO Capital Markets served as financial advisor to the Company.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-249268) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on October 9, 2020. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1 800 831 9146, email: prospectus@citi.com, from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by calling (800) 621-0687, or emailing prospectus@williamblair.com, or from Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, or emailing TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (the 'Company') is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

