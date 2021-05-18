Log in
9 Meters Biopharma : to Present at Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

05/18/2021 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that the Company's CEO, John Temperato will present a corporate update at Oppenheimer's
Rare & Orphan Disease Summit and invites investors to participate via webcast and in one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

Date: May 21, 2021
Time: 3:45 - 4:25 p.m. (ET)
Participation: Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer12/nmtr/2813759

* a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

Please contact your representative at Oppenheimer & Co. to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with 9 Meters during the respective conference.

For more information about Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit, please refer to the conference website.

About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ('the Company') is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist, into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Corporate Contacts:

Edward J. Sitar
Chief Financial Officer
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
investor-relations@9meters.com
www.9meters.com

Media Contact:

Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
203-942-4626

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2577

SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647477/9-Meters-Biopharma-Inc-to-Present-at-Oppenheimers-Rare-Orphan-Disease-Summit

Disclaimer

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 11:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -31,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart 9 METERS BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 9 METERS BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 1,15 $
Spread / Highest target 422%
Spread / Average Target 335%
Spread / Lowest Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Temperato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Sitar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark A. Sirgo Chairman
Patrick H. Griffin Chief Medical Officer
Sireesh Appajosyula SVP-Corporate Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
9 METERS BIOPHARMA, INC.33.88%288
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.63%86 626
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.13.72%60 935
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.46%56 006
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.94%54 236
BIONTECH SE143.25%47 894