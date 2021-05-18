9 Meters Biopharma : to Present at Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that the Company's CEO, John Temperato will present a corporate update at Oppenheimer's

Rare & Orphan Disease Summit and invites investors to participate via webcast and in one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

Date: May 21, 2021

Time: 3:45 - 4:25 p.m. (ET)

Participation: Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer12/nmtr/2813759

* a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

Please contact your representative at Oppenheimer & Co. to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with 9 Meters during the respective conference.

For more information about Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit, please refer to the conference website.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ('the Company') is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist, into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

