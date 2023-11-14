Broadens the reach of trace detection and identification at the point of need to enhance safety

908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, today announced that it has expanded access to its leading trace detection technology in its handheld MX908 device through the addition of a weatherproof, digital communications port, thereby enabling companies to integrate the device into their systems to enhance the safety of their users and the public.

The recent work with RADēCO, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor in the energy and defense industries, and DualDraw, a provider of mail screening systems and downdraft tables, represents first adoption for MX908 integrated systems as part of 908 Devices’ efforts to increase accessibility to its proprietary mass spectrometry technology. The MX908, an essential tool to identify illicit materials at trace levels in multiple forms, including solids, liquids, vapors and aerosols, will be integrated into both companies’ products, at the request of customers, to expand their capabilities.

“At 908 Devices, we’re broadening the reach of our differentiated technology so that our customers can have increased access to trace detection capabilities,” said John Kenneweg, Vice President of Government, 908 Devices. “We’re proud to partner with RADēCO and DualDraw to offer these integrated solutions so that more customers have the information they need to manage hazard risks and to increase public safety.”

RADēCO’s Cerberus Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) platform is a fully integrated Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) detection and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) robotic platform. This UGV platform utilizes a customized Spot, an agile mobile robot from Boston Dynamics, a world leader in mobile robots, as its base. With the integration of the MX908, it is the only UGV that provides standoff identification of aerosolized chemical warfare and pharmaceutical based agents. The MX908 allows the Cerberus UGV robot to remotely gather and perform analysis of unknown substances in high-risk, hazardous areas.

DualDraw and 908 Devices have collaborated to develop the Mail Screening Platform with Drug, Explosive & Chemical Detection, a protective mail and package screening workstation with integrated aerosol and vapor detection for drugs, explosives and chemicals. The integration of the MX908 combined with DualDraw’s downdraft technology, which filters airborne hazards using a triple filter stack, allows operators to actively perform inspection and detection analysis of suspicious mail and packages. The Mail Screening Platform with Drug, Explosive & Chemical Detection reduces exposure risk for both facilities and screening personnel by protecting operator breathing zones from airborne hazards such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, anthrax and ricin through the robust negative airflow of the downdraft table.

“Thousands of domestic and international customers count on us to help them provide safe operations. The integration of the MX908 will allow them the ability to identify illicit substances at trace levels in real time, a critical factor for protecting both recipients and mail handlers from toxic exposures,” said Dan Prather, President of DualDraw. “By identifying threat substances on articles of mail, our customers will be better able to quickly take proper remediation steps and intercept packages containing illegal materials.”

The MX908 is a multi-mission handheld mass spectrometer utilized by elite responders conducting chemical, explosive, priority drug and HazMat operations around the world. Powered by high-pressure mass spectrometry (HPMS) and featuring an evolving target list, the MX908 identifies compounds at trace levels with a high level of sensitivity and unparalleled selectivity to deliver actionable insights to its users. All MX908 devices now ship with the inclusion of a RS232 communications port that enables the device to be integrated as part of an overall solution and still function as a stand-alone detection system. To learn more about the MX908 and 908 Devices, please visit: 908devices.com.

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

