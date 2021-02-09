908 Devices : Strengthens Commercial Team with Addition of New Vice President

Bioprocess Veteran Steve Davenport joins company as Vice President of Commercial Sales

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Steve Davenport as Vice President of Commercial Sales. Contributing to the record number of life sciences companies that went public in 2020, 908 Devices is now executing on its vision by bolstering the leadership team as it builds out channels to reach and serve bioprocess customers.

“The bioprocessing market is an exciting growth area for us as our products help biologists and researchers accelerate therapeutic development,” said Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO of 908 Devices. “Having led multiple life sciences companies through their scale-up of global sales organizations, Steve’s expertise and industry relationships make him a perfect fit. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Prior to joining 908 Devices, Steve was leading sales at Sartorius to record levels for the Life Science Research division where he was responsible for a global organization. Steve brings more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical and laboratory sales experience from prominent companies, including Sartorius, Amersham Pharmacia Biotech (now Cytiva), Molecular Devices (now Danaher) and ProteinSimple (now Biotechne). Steve has had multiple successful market introductions of innovative drug discovery, protein, cell and genetic analysis technologies. Throughout his career, Steve has developed and managed multiple high performing global commercial organizations. He has a B.Sc. in Applied Chemistry from the University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology.

“908 Devices is simplifying complex instruments and enabling its customers to improve human health and accelerate scientific research with more efficient workflows. There is tremendous opportunity for the company’s innovative handheld and desktop devices in the bioprocessing market,” noted Steve. “I am excited to be part of the team and look forward to leveraging my experience to build the business and assist customers in getting accurate, decision-making results when and where they need them.”

As Steve joins 908 Devices, Trent Basarsky will be assuming the new role of Vice President of Corporate Development. Trent will bring his extensive experience in intellectual property licensing, partnerships, and corporate transactions to drive expansive growth at 908 Devices.

“As Steve onboards and Trent transitions to his new role, their respective experience and expertise are a huge asset to the company and our customers as we continue to execute on our vision of democratizing mass spec,” continued Kevin.

To learn more about 908 Devices, visit: https://908devices.com/.

For questions, please contact our Investor Relations team at IR@908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements,” including with respect to the future growth of the Company and the opportunity for the Company’s products. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005325/en/