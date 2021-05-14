Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 908 Devices Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASS   US65443P1021

908 DEVICES INC.

(MASS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

908 Devices : Devices Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Reiterates 2021 Revenue Outlook (Form 8-K)

05/14/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

908 Devices Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Reiterates 2021 Revenue Outlook

Q1 2021 Product and Service Revenue Increased More Than 100% Over Prior Year

BOSTON, MA - May 13, 2021 - 908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Recent Highlights

Q1 2021 total revenue increased 39% over prior year period
Increased the installed base to 1,427 devices with 66 devices placed during the first quarter, double the number of devices placed compared to the first quarter of 2020
Deepened traction within biopharma with multiple desktop devices placed at existing customers; approximately 40% of total desktop installed base now placed across top 20 biopharma companies
Announced the MX908 Aero / Bluetooth 3.0 updates to enhance the features of our handheld mass spec device
Announced a collaboration with Bio-Techne to develop an extended workflow for protein characterization
Strengthened leadership team with the addition of Michele Fournier as VP, Chief People Officer
Appointed six new members to the Scientific Advisory Board, expanding its expertise in bioprocessing and biotherapeutics

'Our team made excellent progress during the first quarter which translated into strong product and service revenue growth and expansion of our installed base,' said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder. 'I am encouraged by the momentum we are seeing from customers, the talent we are bringing on board, and the capabilities we are adding to our platform. We are committed to our mission to bring mass spectrometry to the point-of-need and are well positioned to capture the vast opportunity ahead of us.'

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a 39% increase from $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This growth was related to the 103% increase in product and service revenue which was driven predominantly by an increase in MX908 and Rebel units compared to the prior year period, as well as strong recurring revenue. The install base grew to 1,427 placements with 66 devices placed in Q1 2021.

Gross profit was $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Product and service gross margin was 52%, as compared to 41% for the corresponding prior year period.

Operating expenses were $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $4.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was driven by headcount expansion across our business, primarily focused in our commercial organization, and increased expenses related to operating as a public company.

Net loss was $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net loss per share was $0.22 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.60 for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $149 million as of March 31, 2021. In addition, the Company has approximately $15 million of debt outstanding.

2021 Guidance

908 Devices continues to expect full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $38 million to $40 million, representing 41% to 49% growth over full year 2020.

Webcast Information

908 Devices will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 5:30 am Pacific Time / 8:30 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://ir.908devices.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company's devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward looking statements,' including statements relating to the Company's future revenue and growth. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Carrie Mendivil

IR@908devices.com

908 DEVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31,
2021 2020
Revenue:
Product and service revenue $ 5,357 $ 2,639
License and contract revenue 186 1,362
Total revenue 5,543 4,001
Cost of revenue:
Product and service cost of revenue 2,560 1,570
License and contract cost of revenue 75 333
Total cost of revenue 2,635 1,903
Gross profit 2.908 2,098
Operating expenses:
Research and development 2,965 2,156
Selling, general and administrative 5,753 2,706
Total operating expenses 8,718 4,862
Loss from operations (5,810 ) (2,764 )
Interest expense (376 ) (241 )
Other income (expense), net 91 39
Net loss and comprehensive loss (6,095 ) (2,966 )
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value - (30 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (6,095 ) $ (2,996 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.60 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,290,364 4,993,199

908 DEVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31,
2021 2020
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,959 $ 159,227
Accounts receivable, net 4,367 6,825
Unbilled receivables 55 47
Inventory 6,822 4,568
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,696 300
Restricted cash 60 -
Total current assets 162,959 170,967
Operating lease, right-of-use assets 6,027 6,287
Property and equipment, net 966 850
Other long-term assets 1,798 723
Total assets $ 171,750 $ 178,827
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 1,690 $ 1,004
Accrued expenses 3,011 5,038
Deferred revenue 3,321 3,104
Operating lease liabilities 1,225 1,187
Current portion of long-term debt - 500
Total current liabilities 9,247 10,833
Long-term debt, net of discount and current portion 15,000 14,332
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,525 5,839
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 8,472 8,588
Other long-term liabilities 194 194
Total liabilities 38,438 39,786
Total stockholders' equity 133,312 139,041
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 171,750 $ 178,827

Disclaimer

908 Devices Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 19:12:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 908 DEVICES INC.
03:14p908 DEVICES  : Devices Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Reiterat..
PU
09:35a908 DEVICES  : SVB Leerink Adjusts 908 Devices PT to $65 From $70, Maintains Out..
MT
05/13908 DEVICES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/13908 DEVICES  : Narrows Loss in Q1, Revenue Rises; Confirms 2021 Revenue Outlook
MT
05/13908 DEVICES INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/13908 DEVICES  : Earnings Flash (MASS) 908 DEVICES Reports Q1 Revenue $5.5M, vs. S..
MT
05/13908 Devices Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Reiterates 2021 ..
GL
05/11908 DEVICES  : Launches New Aerosol Module for Handheld MX908
BU
05/07908 DEVICES  : Increases Focus on Biotherapeutics with Expansion of Scientific A..
BU
05/04908 DEVICES  : Bio-Techne and 908 Devices Announce Joint Collaboration
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -51,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 003 M 1 003 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 25,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,6x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart 908 DEVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
908 Devices Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 908 DEVICES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 67,50 $
Last Close Price 36,75 $
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 83,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin J. Knopp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
E. Kevin Hrusovsky Chairman
Christopher D. Brown Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Mark D. Spoto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
908 DEVICES INC.-35.47%1 003
SMC CORPORATION-0.08%36 766
COGNEX CORPORATION-8.68%12 923
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-5.61%10 052
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.13.82%9 479
RENISHAW PLC-6.25%5 514