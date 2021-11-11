Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 908 Devices Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASS   US65443P1021

908 DEVICES INC.

(MASS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

908 Devices to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/11/2021 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 17th at 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum
    Fireside Chat on Thursday, November 18th at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the virtual sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about 908 DEVICES INC.
07:04a908 Devices to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/10908 Devices Announces Pricing of Public Offering
BU
11/09908 Devices Launches Offering of 2.75 Million Common Shares
MT
11/08908 Devices to Seek Acquisitions
CI
11/08908 Devices Announces Launch of Public Offering
BU
11/05INSIDER SELL : 908 Devices
MT
11/04908 Devices Q3 Net Loss, Share Count Increase as Sales Surge; Tightens 2021 Revenue Gui..
MT
11/04908 DEVICES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/04908 Devices Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
11/04Devices Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 908 DEVICES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 902 M 902 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 21,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart 908 DEVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
908 Devices Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 908 DEVICES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,32 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Knopp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
E. Kevin Hrusovsky Chairman
Christopher D. Brown Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Mark D. Spoto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
908 DEVICES INC.-43.25%902
SARTORIUS AG49.86%41 736
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)102.16%2 140
REVENIO GROUP OYJ13.42%1 748
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION67.75%1 103
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)25.41%1 060