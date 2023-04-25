Advanced search
    MASS   US65443P1021

908 DEVICES INC.

(MASS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
7.590 USD   -3.31%
908 Devices to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2023
BU
03/15908 DEVICES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
03/07Transcript : 908 Devices Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2023
CI
908 Devices to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2023

04/25/2023 | 07:05am EDT
908 Devices Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS) a pioneer of handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 before market open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Source: 908 Devices Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 50,1 M - -
Net income 2023 -42,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,78x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 243 M 243 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 227
Free-Float 90,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,59 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Knopp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
E. Kevin Hrusovsky Chairman
Christopher D. Brown Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Mark D. Spoto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
908 DEVICES INC.-0.39%243
SARTORIUS AG-2.36%24 446
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION8.09%6 167
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.-0.44%1 261
REVENIO GROUP OYJ4.61%1 184
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-33.58%791
