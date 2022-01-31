Log in
New Target Update: Preparing for the Next in Synthetic Opioid Trends, Nitazenes

01/31/2022 | 10:20am EST
Today, we are pleased to announce the release another nitazene drug target for the MX908 target list. We continue to update our target lists as a result of the evolving threat landscape, so that our customers can keep pace.

About nitazenes

Nitazenes are part of a class of synthetic opioids created over 60 years ago as a potential pain relief medication. Never approved for clinical use in the United States, their formulation has been known but largely unused until now. As the opioid epidemic drags on and continues to adversely affect populations around the world, nitazenes are now surfacing as street drugs in Europe and North America.1 Like other synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, nitazenes are notable for their potency and have a high likelihood of overdose. It is believed that nitazenes are 20 times more potent than fentanyl, making them an extremely toxic addition to counterfeit pills and other street drug mixtures law enforcement may encounter.

The latest MX908 drug target: N-Pyrrolidino etonitazene

This latest nitazene to be added to the target list is N-Pyrrolidino etonitazene, also known as Etonitazepyne

The MX908 is now able to detect and identify four critical nitazenes which have seen an increase in illicit use:

  1. N-Pyrrolidino etonitazene aka Etonitazepyne
  1. Butonitazene
  1. Desnitroetonitazene
  1. Metonitazene

How we choose what targets to add

We prioritize and invest in developing new targets based on what we hear from our customers. We are listening to our users in the field and analyzing key trend reports from organizations like the ones below to determine what targets make the cut:

  • United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC)
  • U.S. DEA National Forensics Laboratory Information System (NFLIS)
  • European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction

The MX908 detects and identifies priority drugs, explosives, chemical warfare agents, hazardous materials, and precursors for responders in the field. Powered by high-pressure mass spectrometry™ (HPMS), the MX908 can see through interferents and cutting agents to identify threat chemicals at trace levels. Having a robust target list that meets our users' needs is a top priority.

  1. https://www.healthline.com/health-news/new-opioids-called-nitazenes-may-be-20-times-stronger-than-fentanyl

Disclaimer

908 Devices Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 15:19:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
