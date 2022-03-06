92 Energy : Elevated Radioactivity Intersected at GMZ Uranium Discovery

ASX Announcement

7 March 2022

92 Energy Intersects 14m of Composite Elevated Radioactivity

at GMZ Uranium Discovery

Highlights

Elevated radioactivity intersected in the first three drillholes at the Gemini Mineralised Zone "GMZ" from the winter 2022 drill program.

GEM22-005, GEM22-006 and GEM22-008 are the first three drillholes completed at the GMZ since the initial discovery drillhole, GEM-004, drilled in September 2021, which returned 5.5m of 0.12% U 3 O 8 .

GEM22-006 and GEM22-008 are the first three drillholes completed at the GMZ since the initial discovery drillhole, GEM-004, drilled in September 2021, which returned 5.5m of 0.12% U O . GEM22-006 intersected a total of 14m of composite elevated radioactivity that ranges from <300 to 2,230 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-121 scintillometer.

intersected a total of 14m of composite elevated radioactivity that ranges from <300 to 2,230 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-121 scintillometer. Elevated radioactivity at the GMZ has now been defined over a width of 84m across strike.

All four winter 2022 drillholes, drilled on the same section (incl. GEM-004), are associated with a strong and broad zone of clay, hematite and quartz alteration, with common fault breccias and other structures.

GEM-004), are associated with a strong and broad zone of clay, hematite and quartz alteration, with common fault breccias and other structures. Drilling continues both up and down dip on the section, as well as along strike to the north and south, with a total of 6,600m to be completed this drill program.

Gemini is located 27km southeast of the McArthur River uranium mine, one of the largest and highest-grade uranium deposits in the world.

Note: All drill hole intervals are core lengths. True thickness has yet to be determined.

92 Energy Limited (ASX: 92E) ("92 Energy" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on the current drilling activity at the GMZ Uranium Discovery at its 100% owned Gemini Project. To date, the Company has completed four drillholes at the GMZ, with all four drillholes (incl. initial discovery hole GEM-004) intersecting elevated radioactivity.

GEM22-005,GEM22-006 and GEM22-008 (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1) are the first three winter 2022 drill holes completed at the GMZ since the initial discovery hole, GEM-004, which returned 5.5m at 0.12% U3O8 (refer to ASX Announcement dated 20 September 2021).

GEM22-005,GEM22-006 and GEM22-008 all intersected elevated radioactivity, which has now been defined over a length of 84m across strike (Figure 2 and Table 2). The most intense radioactivity encountered thus far in the winter 2022 program was intersected in drillhole GEM22-006, which cut a total of 14m of composite elevated radioactivity ranging from <300 to 2,230 cps. All drill holes at the GMZ are hosted in intensely altered and structurally deformed basement hosted rocks.

The GMZ is open in all directions and follow-up drilling is ongoing.

One drillhole, GEM22-007, was completed at the Camp West target area approximately 7km southwest of the GMZ.