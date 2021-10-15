Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 9F Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JFU   US65442R1095

9F INC.

(JFU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

9F : Announces Closing of Private Placement and Amendment to the Corresponding Definitive Agreement - Form 6-K

10/15/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9F Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Amendment to the Corresponding Definitive Agreement

This current report on Form 6-K was submitted in connection with a certain private placement transaction involving 9F Inc. (the "Company").

The Company has recently completed the closing of the first tranche of its private placement, pursuant to the terms of the share subscription agreement (the "Existing Agreement") entered into with a certain investor (the "Investor") as previously reported on July 19, 2021, and has issued in instalments a total of 4,986,012 class A ordinary shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), par value $0.00001 per share, to the Investor. Ordinary Shares acquired by the Investor in this transaction are subject to a six-month lock-up period post-closing.

In conjunction with the closing of the first tranche investment under the Existing Agreement, the Company, the Investor and a certain other investor (the "Joining Investor") have entered into a restated and amended subscription agreement (the "Amended Agreement"), which amends the Existing Agreement. The key terms (including the per class A ordinary share subscription price and the lock-up requirement) of the Amended Agreement are substantially similar to those of the Existing Agreement, except that in lieu of the Investor having options to make the second tranche of the investment as originally contemplated under the Existing Agreement, the Amended Agreement provides that the Joining Investor may invest up to $1,000,000 in the Company (the "Joining Investor Second Tranche Investment") for newly issued Ordinary Shares. The Joining Investor Second Tranche Investment closed recently, pursuant to which the Company issued 678,426 Ordinary Shares, par value $0.00001 per share, to the Joining Investor, which shares are also subject to a six-month lock-up period post-closing.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Form 6-K contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market, regulatory and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the Nasdaq's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this Form 6-K is as of the date of this Form 6-K, and 9F Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

2

Disclaimer

9F Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 20:21:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 9F INC.
09/309F : Reports First Half 2021 Unaudited Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
09/309F Inc. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
09/30PRESS RELEASE : Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervis..
DJ
09/209F INC.(NASDAQGM : JFU) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/309F : Accelerates Its Transformation into a New Digital Blockchain Securities Brokerage Pla..
PU
08/309F : Seeks to Transform Into Digital, Blockchain-Based Securities Brokerage Company
MT
08/309F INC. : Accelerates Its Transformation into a New Digital Blockchain Securities Brokerag..
PR
08/169F : Change of Director (Form 6-K)
PU
08/169F Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
07/199F : Announces Agreements for Private Placement (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 256 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2020 -2 259 M -351 M -351 M
Net cash 2020 2 922 M 454 M 454 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 282 M 354 M 355 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 091
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart 9F INC.
Duration : Period :
9F Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 9F INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lei Liu President, CEO, Director & Chief Risk Officer
Li Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Lei Sun Chairman
Lixing Chen Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Fang xiong Gong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
9F INC.55.77%354
BLACKROCK, INC.20.27%135 836
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.34.19%91 264
UBS GROUP AG26.54%59 393
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)30.28%48 830
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.26.39%44 800