9F Inc.    JFU

9F INC.

JFU
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against 9F Inc. – JFU

12/16/2020 | 04:03pm EST
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) resulting from allegations that 9F may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On or around August 15, 2019, 9F sold approximately 8.9 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in its initial public offering (the “IPO”), at $9.50 per ADS raising nearly $85 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, the price of 9F ADSs has plunged and closed at $1.26 per ADS on December 15, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of 9F shareholders. If you purchased securities of 9F please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2007.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 6 299 M 964 M 964 M
Net income 2020 1 269 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 1,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 608 M 246 M 246 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 946
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart 9F INC.
Duration : Period :
9F Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 9F INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 59,44 CNY
Last Close Price 8,24 CNY
Spread / Highest target 621%
Spread / Average Target 621%
Spread / Lowest Target 621%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lei Liu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lei Sun Chairman
Lixing Chen Chief Operating Officer, VP & CEO-Jiufu Puhui
Yan Jun Lin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yi Fan Ren Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
9F INC.-86.88%246
BLACKROCK, INC.38.89%106 480
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.64%62 283
UBS GROUP AG2.86%50 896
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-20.15%35 614
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.21.36%33 933
Categories
