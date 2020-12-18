Log in
9F Inc.    JFU

9F INC.

(JFU)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against 9F Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/18/2020 | 01:13pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 9F Inc. (“9F” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. 9F sold about 8.9 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in its August 15, 2019, initial public stock offering (“IPO”), at $9.50 per ADS. Since the IPO, 9F’s ADS price has dropped massively, closing at $1.26 per ADS on December 15, 2020.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 6 299 M 963 M 963 M
Net income 2020 1 269 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 658 M 254 M 253 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 946
Free-Float 65,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lei Liu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lei Sun Chairman
Lixing Chen Chief Operating Officer, VP & CEO-Jiufu Puhui
Yan Jun Lin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yi Fan Ren Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
9F INC.-86.46%254
BLACKROCK, INC.40.44%107 674
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.42%61 895
UBS GROUP AG2.21%50 667
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-19.71%35 809
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.23.47%34 259
