Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  9F Inc.    JFU

9F INC.

(JFU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robbins LLP : Announces 9F Inc. (JFU) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action complaint was filed against 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) for violations of the Securities Act of 1933 on behalf of shareholders who acquired 9F Inc. shares pursuant to the Company's August 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). 9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China.

If you have suffered a loss due to 9F Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

9F Inc. (JFU) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

9F conducted its IPO on August 15, 2019, selling over 8 million ADS shares for $9.50 per share. According to the complaint, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that 9F was in a dispute with its insurance partner, PICC, resulting in multiple legal actions in China. Further, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that PICC was challenging, delaying, and otherwise failing to pay service fees to 9F under the parties' agreement, rendering the collectability of services fees owed to 9F by PICC doubtful and as risk of non-payment.

On June 15, 2020, 9F stated it could not timely file its annual report with the SEC because of its dispute with PICC. The notice indicated that the Company's dispute with PICC predated its IPO and was expected to have significant impact on the results of its 2018 and 2019 operations. In addition, a press release issued on June 17, 2020, further reaffirmed that 9F's dispute with PICC predated the IPO and had caused material damage to 9F's business, operations, and financial results. By September 24, 2020, 9F traded at $0.80 at per share, a more than 90% decline from its IPO price.

9F Inc. (JFU) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against 9F settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about 9F INC.
03:30pROBBINS LLP : Announces 9F Inc. (JFU) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
09/25GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
09/25THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of 9F Inc. (JFU) on B..
BU
09/25Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of 9F Inc. (JFU) on Be..
BU
08/06JFU ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into 9F - Investors Suffering ..
PR
06/249F Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
06/179F Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
06/169F Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Resul..
GL
20199F Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
20199F INC : . to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on December 5, 2019
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 299 M 924 M 924 M
Net income 2020 1 269 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 130 M 166 M 166 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 946
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart 9F INC.
Duration : Period :
9F Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 9F INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 64,54 CNY
Last Close Price 5,79 CNY
Spread / Highest target 1 015%
Spread / Average Target 1 015%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 015%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lei Liu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lei Sun Chairman
Lixing Chen Chief Operating Officer, VP & CEO-Jiufu Puhui
Yan Jun Lin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yi Fan Ren Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
9F INC.-91.15%166
BLACKROCK, INC.8.97%85 185
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-10.50%50 567
UBS GROUP AG-15.99%39 790
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.87%30 376
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.5.51%29 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group