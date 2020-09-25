Log in
9F Inc.

9F INC.

(JFU)
News 
All News

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of 9F Inc. (JFU) on Behalf of Investors

09/25/2020

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of 9F Inc. (“9F” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In August 2019, 9F completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 8.9 million American Depositary Shares at $9.50 a share.

On September 24, 2020, the Company’s share price closed at $0.80.

If you purchased 9F securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
