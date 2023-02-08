Italy retail sales fall 0.2% m/m in December

Sales rose 3.4% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in December, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 12.3% in December from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).

ISTAT gave the following data:

DEC NOV OCT

Mth/Mth change* -0.2 +0.8 -0.4r

Yr/yr change** +3.4 +4.4 +1.2

Food sales (m/m) +0.1 +0.6 -0.1

Non-food sales (m/m) -0.4 +0.9r -0.5

*seasonally adjusted

**unadjusted

r=revised

(Reporting by Chiara Scarciglia, editing by Antonella Cinelli)