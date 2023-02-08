Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. 9R Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1Y1   SGXE45420721

9R LIMITED

(1Y1)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:53:22 2023-02-08 am EST
0.0560 SGD   -1.75%
20229R Raises Nearly $9 Million From Share Placement
MT
20229R Swings to Loss in Q3
MT
20229R Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Italy retail sales fall 0.2% m/m in December

02/08/2023 | 04:15am EST
People make the most of shopping in Rome ahead of Christmas

(Reuters) - Italian retail sales fell 0.2% in December from the month before, data showed on Wednesday, following a 0.8% rise in November.

Sales rose 3.4% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in December, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 12.3% in December from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).

ISTAT gave the following data:

DEC NOV OCT

Mth/Mth change* -0.2 +0.8 -0.4r

Yr/yr change** +3.4 +4.4 +1.2

Food sales (m/m) +0.1 +0.6 -0.1

Non-food sales (m/m) -0.4 +0.9r -0.5

*seasonally adjusted

**unadjusted

r=revised

(Reporting by Chiara Scarciglia, editing by Antonella Cinelli)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 10,8 M 8,13 M 8,13 M
Net income 2021 15,5 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net cash 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,4 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart 9R LIMITED
Duration : Period :
9R Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 9R LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sin Ong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
San Wai Cheong Group Financial Controller & Head-Finance
Kim Leng Low Chairman
Hock Kee Wee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kei Wei Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
9R LIMITED0.00%43
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.13.64%51 156
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC2.84%44 336
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC7.35%41 559
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION7.61%37 051
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)16.68%21 507