a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung: Changes in the Management Board

DGAP-Adhoc: Changes in the Management Board of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung 05.07.2022 Disclosure of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification. WKN: 722800. ISIN: DE 0007228009

Change in the board of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung

The mandate of the Chairman and CEO of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung, Dr. Sven G. Rothenberger (CEO) ended on August 31, 2022.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Rothenberger for many years of very successful leadership. Mr. Dr. Rothenberger has overseen the successful establishment and development of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung and led the group through challenging times. Dr. Rothenberger has thus laid the foundation for the future success of the a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung. Dr. Rothenberger will continue to be available to the a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung group with his expertise. The Supervisory Board wishes Dr. Rothenberger all the best for the future.

The supervisory board of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung informed us today on July 5th, 2022 that Mr. Stefan Menz LL.M., CVA has been appointed as the new Chairman and CEO on September 1st, 2022. Mr. Menz is taking over from Dr. Sven G. Rothenberger from September 1st, 2022.

The Supervisory Board wishes Mr. Stefan Menz LL.M., CVA every success in his future Leadership of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung.

Contact a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung:

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Telefon: 069 24000 819

E-Mail: kati.jaeger@aaa-ffm.de

Emittent:

a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung

Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 3 60327 Frankfurt am Main

WKN: 722800. ISIN: DE 0007228009