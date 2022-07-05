Log in
    AAA   DE0007228009

A.A.A. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ALLGEMEINE ANLAGEVERWALTUNG

(AAA)
  Report
07:29 2022-07-05
1.950 EUR    0.00%
A.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung: Changes in the Management Board

07/05/2022 | 08:37am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung / Key word(s): Personnel
a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung: Changes in the Management Board

05-Jul-2022 / 14:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGAP-Adhoc: Changes in the Management Board of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung 05.07.2022

Disclosure of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

WKN: 722800. ISIN: DE 0007228009

Change in the board of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung

 

The mandate of the Chairman and CEO of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung, Dr. Sven G. Rothenberger (CEO) ended on August 31, 2022.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Rothenberger for many years of very successful leadership. Mr. Dr. Rothenberger has overseen the successful establishment and development of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung and led the group through challenging times. Dr. Rothenberger has thus laid the foundation for the future success of the a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung. Dr. Rothenberger will continue to be available to the a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung group with his expertise. The Supervisory Board wishes Dr. Rothenberger all the best for the future.

The supervisory board of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung informed us today on July 5th, 2022 that Mr. Stefan Menz LL.M., CVA has been appointed as the new Chairman and CEO on September 1st, 2022. Mr. Menz is taking over from Dr. Sven G. Rothenberger from September 1st, 2022.

The Supervisory Board wishes Mr. Stefan Menz LL.M., CVA every success in his future Leadership of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung.

 

Contact a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung:

 

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Telefon: 069 24000 819

E-Mail: kati.jaeger@aaa-ffm.de

 

Emittent:

a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung

Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 3 60327 Frankfurt am Main

WKN: 722800. ISIN: DE 0007228009

05-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung
Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 3
60327 Frankfurt (Main)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 24 00 08 70
Fax: +49 (0) 69 24 00 08 29
E-mail: sven.rothenberger@aaa-ffm.de
Internet: www.aaa-ffm.de
ISIN: DE0007228009
WKN: 722800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1391123

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1391123  05-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391123&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5,88 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net income 2021 17,0 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net Debt 2021 39,8 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,5 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 3,60%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sven-Günther Rothenberger Chairman-Management Board
Steen-Günter Rothenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Schneider Deputy Chairman
Sanneke Rothenberger Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Körber Head-Secretariat
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A.A.A. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ALLGEMEINE ANLAGEVERWALTUNG-22.62%40
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.70%34 945
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.90%34 275
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.13%33 129
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.11.45%31 121
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.36%28 817