A'ayan Real Estate Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

A'ayan Real Estate Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was KWD 1.12 million compared to KWD 1.04 million a year ago. Revenue was KWD 1.85 million compared to KWD 1.53 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 0.704508 million compared to KWD 0.607908 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.0017 compared to KWD 0.0015 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.0017 compared to KWD 0.0015 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was KWD 2.14 million compared to KWD 2.05 million a year ago. Revenue was KWD 5.12 million compared to KWD 2.5 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 2.76 million compared to KWD 0.77876 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.0066 compared to KWD 0.0019 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.0066 compared to KWD 0.0019 a year ago.