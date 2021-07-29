Log in
A Cap Energy : ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 JUN 21

07/29/2021 | 09:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX RELEASE

28th July 2021

QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Covid19 has necessitated all on ground exploration at Wilconi to be delayed.

Infill drilling at Wilconi to close up the spacing over the resource area and collect bulk samples for continued metallurgical testwork commenced in June.

Planning on the next phase of metallurgical studies and testwork on the Wilconi Co-Ni Project in Western Australia continued. "Acid Bake" metallurgical testwork has shown that high cobalt and nickel recoveries can be obtained while reducing acid consumptions.

Letlhakane Uranium Project all expenditure reduced.

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES

Wilconi Drilling and Resource Modelling

The +10,000 metres drill programme planned for Wilconi commenced in June. In addition to collecting metallurgical samples, drilling will be focussed on closing up the drill spacing across near surface (<10m) higher grade areas and thicker zones of mineralisation localised along steep structures, "keels". Samples from this drill programme have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Perth and the first results are expected in July.

Metallurgical Testwork - Wilconi Co-Ni Project WA

Simulus Engineers (Perth) have provided A-Cap with a proposal for a desktop study on producing a cobalt-nickel sulphate from Wilconi and made recommendations for the next phase of testing once suitable core samples have been collected in light of the positive results obtained in 2020. Refer ASX announcement dated 30th April 2020 for further information. To continue the metallurgical testing programme more sample representative of ores across the deposit are required. These samples will be collected as part of the current drill programme commenced in June.

WILCONI PROJECT - JOINT VENTURE WITH WILUNA MINING CORPORATION LTD (Formally BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD)

Project Overview

Project highlights (refer ASX announcement dated 21 Dec-18):

  • The Wilconi project has significant past drilling to enable A-Cap to value its potential
  • The deposit lies in largely granted mining tenements
  • Infrastructure associated with Wiluna Mining's gold mining is in place
  • Environmentally safe with a long history of mining in the area
  • New and innovative geophysics and metallurgical technology will be utilised during the feasibility work
  • The Wilconi Project tenements list comprises twelve granted mining leases, eight granted exploration licences, one prospecting licence and one retention licence. The Project covers a total area of 800 square kilometres.

A-Cap Energy Limited - ACN 104 028 542 - 52 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 - T: +61 (0) 401 876 534

A-Cap Resources Botswana (Pty) Ltd - Plot 374 Moffat St, Francistown, Botswana - T: +267 241 9717

info@a-cap.com.au www.a-cap.com.au

WILCONI PROJECT - JOINT VENTURE WITH WILUNA MINING CORPORATION LTD (cont)

The Wilconi Project will focus on cobalt and nickel materials supply to the global electric vehicle (EV) market through the establishment of key strategic and commercial relationships to take advantage of new materials processing and refinery technologies, particularly in production of cobalt and nickel sulphates products used directly in battery manufacture.

Proposed Exploration

A-Cap plan to infill the previous drill pattern to increase the confidence in the JORC resources from inferred to indicated. In combination with ground geophysics (DGPR), the drilling will focus on the shallower portions of the resource that also contain higher nickel and cobalt grades.

LETLHAKANE URANIUM PROJECT

The Letlhakane Uranium Project, located in Botswana, is one of the world's largest undeveloped Uranium Deposits. A Mining Licence designated ML 2016/16L was granted on 12 September 2016 and is valid for 22 years. The Department of Environmental Affairs formally approved the Letlhakane Uranium Project's Environmental Impact Statement on 13 May 2016. Provisional surface rights were granted on 6 June 2016.

The Company's Letlhakane Uranium Project remains an important project asset within the diversified minerals strategy. While the nuclear industry is confident in the long-term fundamentals of uranium and nuclear power, there is less certainty in the short term with industry expectation that the market will gradually move towards balance from calendar year 2025. Please refer to the Company's 2019 Annual Report for information relating to the Letlhakane Uranium Project's mineral resources and exploration results.

Excitingly the uranium market and investors sector appear to be improving. Currently the Botswana operations have a small team managing the administration and providing technical continuity for the project whilst waiting for market conditions to improve. The remaining team will keep the mining licence conditions in compliance and complete low-level desktop studies to further the project.

Due to the Covid19 virus, Botswana is now like other countries in frequent lockdown.

During the quarter ended 30 June 2021:

There were additional loans made from shareholders during the period and these are reflected in Cash Flow report.

Suspension of director fees remain until completion of capital raising.

Directors:

Jiandong He

Zhenwei Li

Michael Liu

Paul Ingram

Jijing Niu

Mark Syropoulo

A-Cap Energy Limited - ACN 104 028 542 - 52 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 - T: +61 (0) 401 876 534

A-Cap Resources Botswana (Pty) Ltd - Plot 374 Moffat St, Francistown, Botswana - T: +267 241 9717

info@a-cap.com.au www.a-cap.com.au

Capital Structure at 30 June 2021.

871,884,866 shares on issue

12,500,000 Performance Rights

Market Capitalisation (27 July 2021) $52.3 million

Shareholder Information:

1,812 shareholders with Top 20 holding 88.04%

Payment of fees, salary and superannuation to directors for June2021 Quarter:

No Director fees, only Consulting fees of $74,000. (As per App 5B Para 6.1.)

Tenement Information:

TENEMENT ID

LOCATION

PROJECT

STATUS

INTEREST AT

INTEREST AT

START OF

END OF

QUARTER

QUARTER

E53/2076

WILUNA

WILCONI

APPLICATION

20%

20%

E53/1645

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

E53/1791

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

E53/1794

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

E53/1803

WILUNA

WILCONI

APPLICATION

20%

20%

E53/1852

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

E53/1853

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

E53/1864

WILUNA

WILCONI

APPLICATION

20%

20%

E53/1908

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

E53/1912

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

A-Cap Energy Limited - ACN 104 028 542 - 52 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 - T: +61 (0) 401 876 534

A-Cap Resources Botswana (Pty) Ltd - Plot 374 Moffat St, Francistown, Botswana - T: +267 241 9717

info@a-cap.com.au www.a-cap.com.au

TENEMENT ID

LOCATION

PROJECT

STATUS

INTEREST AT START

INTEREST AT END

OF QUARTER

OF QUARTER

E53/2048

WILUNA

WILCONI

APPLICATION

20%

20%

E53/2050

WILUNA

WILCONI

APPLICATION

20%

20%

E53/2053

WILUNA

WILCONI

APPLICATION

20%

20%

E53/2054

WILUNA

WILCONI

APPLICATION

20%

20%

M53/0024

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/0026

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/0034

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/0041

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/0049

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/0052

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/0071

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/0092

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/0131

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/0139

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/0188

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

M53/1098

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

P53/1560

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

R53/0001

WILUNA

WILCONI

GRANTED

20%

20%

Paul Ingram

DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

Competent person's statement

Information in this report relating to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Stephen Godfrey, the Principal Consultant of Mining Plus Pty Ltd. Mr Godfrey of Resources Evaluation Services is a Fellow of the AusIMM and a Member of the AIG. Mr Godfrey has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Godfrey consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

Information in this report relating to cobalt, nickel and associated metals of the Wiluna Cobalt Nickel Project (Wilconi Project), is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Ingram, a director of A-Cap Energy Limited and a Member of AusIMM. Mr Ingram has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting Exploration Results Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Ingram consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

Information in this report relating to Uranium Exploration results, is based on information compiled by Mr Ashley Jones a consultant of A-Cap Energy Limited and a member of AusIMM. Mr Jones has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Jones consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

*** Ends***

A-Cap Energy Limited - ACN 104 028 542 - 52 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 - T: +61 (0) 401 876 534

A-Cap Resources Botswana (Pty) Ltd - Plot 374 Moffat St, Francistown, Botswana - T: +267 241 9717

info@a-cap.com.au www.a-cap.com.au

Disclaimer

A-Cap Resources Limited published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:10 UTC.


