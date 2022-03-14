A Cap Energy : Application for quotation of securities - ACB

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday March 14, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
ACB
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
82,079,006
15/03/2022
ACBO
OPTION EXPIRING 15-MAR-2024 DEFERRED
41,039,445
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
104028542
1.3
ASX issuer code
14/3/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
14-Feb-2022 15:09
Update - Update - Proposed issue of
A standard +pro rata issue (renounceable)
securities - ACB
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
As detailed in the Prospectus, there are 5 million listed options being the same class as those detailed in this App2A. A seperate App2A will be lodged.
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Corporate Action Component Detail
ASX +security code and description
ACB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
15/3/2022
ue details
I
Number of +securities to be quoted
82,079,006
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.13000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
ACBO : OPTION EXPIRING 15-MAR-2024 DEFERRED
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
41,039,445
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
New classs of Options with an exercise price of 20 cents and an expiry of 15 March 2024
