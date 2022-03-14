Log in
    ACB   AU000000ACB7

A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED

(ACB)
A Cap Energy : Application for quotation of securities - ACB

03/14/2022 | 12:04am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ACB

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

82,079,006

15/03/2022

ACBO

OPTION EXPIRING 15-MAR-2024 DEFERRED

41,039,445

15/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

104028542

1.3

ASX issuer code

ACB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

14-Feb-2022 15:09

Update - Update - Proposed issue of

A standard +pro rata issue (renounceable)

securities - ACB

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

As detailed in the Prospectus, there are 5 million listed options being the same class as those detailed in this App2A. A seperate App2A will be lodged.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

ACB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

15/3/2022

ue details

I

personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

82,079,006

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.13000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code and description

ACBO : OPTION EXPIRING 15-MAR-2024 DEFERRED

For

Issue date

15/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

41,039,445

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

New classs of Options with an exercise price of 20 cents and an expiry of 15 March 2024

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A-Cap Resources Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 04:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
