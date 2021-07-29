Log in
    ACB   AU000000ACB7

A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED

(ACB)
A Cap Energy : CASH FLOW REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 JUN 21

07/29/2021 | 09:37am BST
Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

A-Cap Energy Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

28 104 028 542

30 June 2021

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2 Payments for

(a) exploration & evaluation (if expensed)

-

(2)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(48)

(156)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(322)

(722)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

1

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

(124)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(370)

(1,003)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)

(505)

(726)

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

10

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

(550)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(505)

(1,266)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

-

-

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

3,970

12,007

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

(6,431)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

3,970

5,576

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

489

282

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(370)

(1,003)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(505)

(1,266)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

3,970

5,576

(item 3.10 above)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

-

(5)

3,584

3,584

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

3,584

489

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

3,584

489

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

74

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)
  4. Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

13,412

13,412

-

-

-

-

13,412

13,412

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

Working capital loan (Mr Angang Shen) - A$500,000

  1. Commitment A$500,000
  2. Interest Rate 10% p.a.
  3. Repayment date 28 March 2022 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash;

Working capital loan (Mr Angang Shen) - A$200,000

  1. Commitment A$200,000
  2. Interest Rate 10% p.a.
  3. Repayment date 25 September 2021 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash

Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$500,000

  1. Commitment A$500,000
  2. Interest Rate 10% p.a.
  3. Repayment date 7 January 2022 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash

Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$100,000

  1. Commitment A$100,000
  2. Interest Rate 10% p.a.
  3. Repayment date 22 July 2021 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash

Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - US$100,000

  1. Commitment US$100,000
  2. Interest Rate 10% p.a.
  3. Repayment date 28 August 2021 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash

Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$120,000

  1. Commitment A$100,000
  2. Interest Rate 10% p.a.
  3. Repayment date 28 September 2021 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash

Shenke Revolving credit facility US$5 million

Initial drawdown Amount - US$3 million;

  1. Loan Purpose - Working Capital, Interest rate - LIBOR 6 Monthly Interest Rate plus 1.8%;
  2. Penalty Interest Rate - the overdue penalty rate is 40% above the Borrowing Rate; the interest rate applicable for changing the purpose of the loan is 70% above the Borrowing Rate;
  3. Interest Payment - annually;
  4. Loan Repayment - By One Payment at any time during the Loan Term or in accordance with the Loan Amortisation Schedule - US$63,000 by 20 December 2020 and US$2,937,000 by 16 October 2021. In the event the Loan is repaid early, a 1% early repayment fee shall apply for each month remaining on the Loan unless the loan is repaid during the last month of the Loan Term;

Subsequent drawdown amount - US$2 million

  1. Loan Purpose - Working Capital, Interest rate - LIBOR 6 Monthly Interest Rate plus 2.0%;
  2. Penalty Interest Rate - the overdue penalty rate is 40% above the Borrowing Rate; the interest rate applicable for changing the purpose of the loan is 70% above the Borrowing Rate;
  3. Interest Payment - annually;
  4. Loan Repayment - By One Payment at any time during the Loan Term or in accordance with the Loan Amortisation Schedule - US$100,000 by 10 November 2021 and US$1,900,000 by 12 February 2022. In the event the Loan is repaid early, a 1% early repayment fee shall apply for each month remaining on the Loan unless the loan is repaid during the last month of the Loan Term;

Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$1,250,000

  1. Commitment A$1,250,000
  2. Interest Rate 10% p.a.
  3. Repayment date 23 January 2022 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash

Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$3,970,000

  1. Commitment A$3,970,000
  2. Interest Rate 10% p.a.
  3. Repayment date 16 June 2022 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(370)

8.2

Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d))

(505)

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

(875)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

3,584

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

3,584

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by

4.1

Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: N/A

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: N/A

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -29,1 M -21,5 M -15,4 M
Net Debt 2020 8,32 M 6,14 M 4,40 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52,3 M 38,4 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 24,7%
