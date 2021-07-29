A Cap Energy : CASH FLOW REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 JUN 21

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Shenke Revolving credit facility US$5 million

Initial drawdown Amount - US$3 million;

Loan Purpose - Working Capital, Interest rate - LIBOR 6 Monthly Interest Rate plus 1.8%; Penalty Interest Rate - the overdue penalty rate is 40% above the Borrowing Rate; the interest rate applicable for changing the purpose of the loan is 70% above the Borrowing Rate; Interest Payment - annually; Loan Repayment - By One Payment at any time during the Loan Term or in accordance with the Loan Amortisation Schedule - US$63,000 by 20 December 2020 and US$2,937,000 by 16 October 2021. In the event the Loan is repaid early, a 1% early repayment fee shall apply for each month remaining on the Loan unless the loan is repaid during the last month of the Loan Term;

Subsequent drawdown amount - US$2 million

Loan Purpose - Working Capital, Interest rate - LIBOR 6 Monthly Interest Rate plus 2.0%; Penalty Interest Rate - the overdue penalty rate is 40% above the Borrowing Rate; the interest rate applicable for changing the purpose of the loan is 70% above the Borrowing Rate; Interest Payment - annually; Loan Repayment - By One Payment at any time during the Loan Term or in accordance with the Loan Amortisation Schedule - US$100,000 by 10 November 2021 and US$1,900,000 by 12 February 2022. In the event the Loan is repaid early, a 1% early repayment fee shall apply for each month remaining on the Loan unless the loan is repaid during the last month of the Loan Term;

Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$1,250,000

Commitment A$1,250,000 Interest Rate 10% p.a. Repayment date 23 January 2022 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash

Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$3,970,000

Commitment A$3,970,000 Interest Rate 10% p.a. Repayment date 16 June 2022 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9) (370) 8.2 Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d)) (505) 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2) (875) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6) 3,584 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5) 3,584 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by 4.1 Item 8.3)

