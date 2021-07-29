A Cap Energy : CASH FLOW REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 JUN 21
07/29/2021 | 09:37am BST
Rule 5.5
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report
Name of entity
A-Cap Energy Limited
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
28 104 028 542
30 June 2021
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(12 months)
$A'000
1. Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
-
-
1.2 Payments for
(a) exploration & evaluation (if expensed)
-
(2)
(b)
development
-
-
(c)
production
-
-
(d)
staff costs
(48)
(156)
(e)
administration and corporate costs
(322)
(722)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
-
1
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
(124)
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
-
-
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(370)
(1,003)
activities
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d)
exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)
(505)
(726)
(e)
investments
-
-
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(12 months)
$A'000
2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c) property, plant and equipment
-
10
(d)
investments
-
-
(e)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
(550)
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
(505)
(1,266)
activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities
(excluding convertible debt securities)
-
-
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt
-
-
securities
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of equity
-
-
securities or convertible debt securities
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
3,970
12,007
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
(6,431)
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
3,970
5,576
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
489
282
period
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(370)
(1,003)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(505)
(1,266)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
3,970
5,576
(item 3.10 above)
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(12 months)
$A'000
-
(5)
3,584
3,584
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
3,584
489
5.2
Call deposits
-
-
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
3,584
489
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
74
associates included in item 1
6.2
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
-
associates included in item 2
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments
7. Financing facilities
Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
Loan facilities
Credit standby arrangements
Other (please specify)
Total financing facilities
Total facility
Amount drawn at
amount at quarter
quarter end
end
$A'000
$A'000
13,412
13,412
-
-
-
-
13,412
13,412
7.5
Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
-
7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
Working capital loan (Mr Angang Shen) - A$500,000
Commitment A$500,000
Interest Rate 10% p.a.
Repayment date 28 March 2022 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash;
Working capital loan (Mr Angang Shen) - A$200,000
Commitment A$200,000
Interest Rate 10% p.a.
Repayment date 25 September 2021 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash
Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$500,000
Commitment A$500,000
Interest Rate 10% p.a.
Repayment date 7 January 2022 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash
Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$100,000
Commitment A$100,000
Interest Rate 10% p.a.
Repayment date 22 July 2021 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash
Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - US$100,000
Commitment US$100,000
Interest Rate 10% p.a.
Repayment date 28 August 2021 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash
Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$120,000
Commitment A$100,000
Interest Rate 10% p.a.
Repayment date 28 September 2021 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash
Shenke Revolving credit facility US$5 million
Initial drawdown Amount - US$3 million;
Loan Purpose - Working Capital, Interest rate - LIBOR 6 Monthly Interest Rate plus 1.8%;
Penalty Interest Rate - the overdue penalty rate is 40% above the Borrowing Rate; the interest rate applicable for changing the purpose of the loan is 70% above the Borrowing Rate;
Interest Payment - annually;
Loan Repayment - By One Payment at any time during the Loan Term or in accordance with the Loan Amortisation Schedule - US$63,000 by 20 December 2020 and US$2,937,000 by 16 October 2021. In the event the Loan is repaid early, a 1% early repayment fee shall apply for each month remaining on the Loan unless the loan is repaid during the last month of the Loan Term;
Subsequent drawdown amount - US$2 million
Loan Purpose - Working Capital, Interest rate - LIBOR 6 Monthly Interest Rate plus 2.0%;
Penalty Interest Rate - the overdue penalty rate is 40% above the Borrowing Rate; the interest rate applicable for changing the purpose of the loan is 70% above the Borrowing Rate;
Interest Payment - annually;
Loan Repayment - By One Payment at any time during the Loan Term or in accordance with the Loan Amortisation Schedule - US$100,000 by 10 November 2021 and US$1,900,000 by 12 February 2022. In the event the Loan is repaid early, a 1% early repayment fee shall apply for each month remaining on the Loan unless the loan is repaid during the last month of the Loan Term;
Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$1,250,000
Commitment A$1,250,000
Interest Rate 10% p.a.
Repayment date 23 January 2022 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash
Working capital loan (Singapore Shenke International Investment Pte Ltd) - A$3,970,000
Commitment A$3,970,000
Interest Rate 10% p.a.
Repayment date 16 June 2022 of principal sum and accrued interest in cash
8.
Estimated cash available for future operating activities
$A'000
8.1
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)
3,584
8.5
Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)
-
8.6
Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)
3,584
8.7
Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by
4.1
Item 8.3)
8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
Answer: N/A
2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
Answer: N/A
3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
Answer: N/A
