A Cap Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 6
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
A-Cap Energy
ABN 104 028 542
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul Ingram
Date of last notice
9 Nov 21
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
1.
Indirect
2. Direct
Nature of indirect interest
1.
Fabian Entertainment
(including registered holder)
2.
Paul Ingram
Date of change
17 Jan 22
No. of securities held prior to change
1.
1,582,376
ACB
2.
8,366,858 ACB
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
6,000,000 Options
5,000,000 Performance Rights.
Number disposed
N/a as above
Value/Consideration
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
1.
1,582,376 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.
2.
8,366,858 Fully paid shares
3.
6,000,000 Unlisted options strike 10
cents expiry 31 Oct 2024
4.
5,000,000 performance Rights with
various hurdles.
Nature of change
As approved by Shareholders AGM 17 Jan 22.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
A-Cap Energy
ABN 104 028 542
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Jijing Niu
Date of last notice
9 Nov 21
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/a
(including registered holder)
Date of change
17 Jan 22
No. of securities held prior to change
2,250,000 ACB Fully paid shares
Class
N/a
Number acquired
3,500,000 Options
5,000,000 Performance Rights
Number disposed
N/a as above
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
2,250,000 ACB Fully paid shares
3,500,000 Options
5,000,000 Performance Rights
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
As approved by Shareholders AGM 17 Jan 22.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded
No
during a
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed
N/A
during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
A-Cap Energy
ABN 104 028 542
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Michael Liu
Date of last notice
9 Nov 21
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/a
(including registered holder)
Date of change
17 Jan 22 and 4 Jan 22
No. of securities held prior to change
8,185,790 ACB
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
3,500,000 Options
5,000,000 Performance Rights
Number disposed
350,000 - sale 4 Jan 22
Value/Consideration
$0.15 per share.
No. of securities held after change
7,835,790 ACB Fully paid shares
6,000,000 Options
3,500,000 Performance Rights
