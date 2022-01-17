Log in
    ACB   AU000000ACB7

A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED

(ACB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 12:10:28 am
0.16 AUD   -3.03%
01:05aA CAP ENERGY : Update - Notification regarding unquoted securities - ACB
PU
12:55aA CAP ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 6
PU
12:35aA CAP ENERGY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ACB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A Cap Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 6

01/17/2022 | 12:55am EST
For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

A-Cap Energy

ABN 104 028 542

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Ingram

Date of last notice

9 Nov 21

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

1.

Indirect

2. Direct

Nature of indirect interest

1.

Fabian Entertainment

(including registered holder)

2.

Paul Ingram

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

17 Jan 22

No. of securities held prior to change

1.

1,582,376

ACB

2.

8,366,858 ACB

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

6,000,000 Options

5,000,000 Performance Rights.

Number disposed

N/a as above

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1.

1,582,376 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

2.

8,366,858 Fully paid shares

3.

6,000,000 Unlisted options strike 10

cents expiry 31 Oct 2024

4.

5,000,000 performance Rights with

various hurdles.

Nature of change

As approved by Shareholders AGM 17 Jan 22.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of

"notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded

No

during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed

N/A

during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

A-Cap Energy

ABN 104 028 542

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jijing Niu

Date of last notice

9 Nov 21

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/a

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

17 Jan 22

No. of securities held prior to change

2,250,000 ACB Fully paid shares

Class

N/a

Number acquired

3,500,000 Options

5,000,000 Performance Rights

Number disposed

N/a as above

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

 2,250,000 ACB Fully paid shares

3,500,000 Options

5,000,000 Performance Rights

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

As approved by Shareholders AGM 17 Jan 22.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of

"notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded

No

during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed

N/A

during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

A-Cap Energy

ABN 104 028 542

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Liu

Date of last notice

9 Nov 21

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/a

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

17 Jan 22 and 4 Jan 22

No. of securities held prior to change

8,185,790 ACB

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

3,500,000 Options

5,000,000 Performance Rights

Number disposed

350,000 - sale 4 Jan 22

Value/Consideration

$0.15 per share.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

 7,835,790 ACB Fully paid shares

6,000,000 Options

3,500,000 Performance Rights

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A-Cap Resources Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 05:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
