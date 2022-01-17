A Cap Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 6

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity A-Cap Energy

ABN 104 028 542

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Paul Ingram Date of last notice 9 Nov 21

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest 1. Indirect 2. Direct Nature of indirect interest 1. Fabian Entertainment (including registered holder) 2. Paul Ingram Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 17 Jan 22 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 1,582,376 ACB 2. 8,366,858 ACB Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired  6,000,000 Options  5,000,000 Performance Rights. Number disposed N/a as above Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation