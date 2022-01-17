A Cap Energy : Update - Notification regarding unquoted securities - ACB

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Update Summary
Entity name
A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday January 17, 2022
Reason for the update
Part 2.1 should have been marked
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX There is therefore no requirement to provide Top 20 holders
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
28104028542
1.3
ASX issuer code
ACB
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Part 2.1 should have been marked
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX There is therefore no requirement to provide Top 20 holders
1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update
17/1/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
17/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme
+Security description
Options with a conversion price of 10 cents and an expiry
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
19/1/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
Notice of Meeting on 17 January 2022 and lodged 15 December 2021
Options Details
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.10000000
|
31/10/2024
|
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
Other
Description
ACB - Ordinary shares
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://clients3.weblink.com.au/pdf/ACB/02467013.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
32,000,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
