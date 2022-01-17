Log in
    ACB   AU000000ACB7

A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED

(ACB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 12:10:28 am
0.16 AUD   -3.03%
01:05aA CAP ENERGY : Update - Notification regarding unquoted securities - ACB
PU
12:55aA CAP ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 6
PU
12:35aA CAP ENERGY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ACB
PU
A Cap Energy : Update - Notification regarding unquoted securities - ACB

01/17/2022 | 01:05am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 17, 2022

Reason for the update

Part 2.1 should have been marked

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX There is therefore no requirement to provide Top 20 holders

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

28104028542

1.3

ASX issuer code

ACB

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Part 2.1 should have been marked

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX There is therefore no requirement to provide Top 20 holders

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

17/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options with a conversion price of 10 cents and an expiry

of 31 October 2024

+Security type

ISIN code

use

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

19/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Notice of Meeting on 17 January 2022 and lodged 15 December 2021

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.10000000

31/10/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

For

Other

Description

ACB - Ordinary shares

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://clients3.weblink.com.au/pdf/ACB/02467013.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

32,000,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A-Cap Resources Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
