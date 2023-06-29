A.G. Barr P.L.C. is a United Kingdom-based branded consumer goods company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company's Barr Soft Drinks unit consists of brands, such as IRN-BRU, Bundaberg, Barr Flavors, KA, D' N' B, OMJ! Rubicon, San Benedetto, Simply Fruity, Rubicon RAW, Strathmore, Snapple, Sun Exotic, Tizer and Xyber. Its Funkin unit consists of pre-mixed cocktails, syrups, mixers and purees for behind the bar and at home making. The Company offers a range of products, including Diet Cola, Lemonade, Ginger Beerm, Diet Lemonade, Orangeade, Pineapple, Red Kola, Xtra Cola, Bubblegum, Cherryade, Cola, and Cream Soda. It is engaged in producing oats, which includes porridge, oat drink, bircher muesli and low sugar granola. The Company operates approximately 70 fleet of vehicles for distribution. It operates in nine United Kingdom locations.