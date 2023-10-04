Oct 4 (Reuters) - UK's Unite union said on Wednesday that A.G. Barr's workers would hold further strikes this month if their discussions with the Irn-Bru maker over wages on Thursday failed.

The workers have already rejected a pay offer.

In July, the union said a dozen trucker and shunter drivers at the company's Cumbernauld production and distribution centre would strike for nine days starting Aug. 11.

There will be further strikes on Oct. 13 and Oct. 16 and then from Oct. 20-30 if the upcoming talks do not yield a breakthrough, Unite said. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)