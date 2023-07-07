July 7 (Reuters) - UK's Unite union on Friday said a dozen trucker and shunter drivers at Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr's Cumbernauld production and distribution centre would strike over a pay dispute.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment and Unite did not specify the dates on which strikes would be held.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)