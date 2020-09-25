Log in
A H Belo : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

09/25/2020 | 06:20am EDT

News Release

September 25, 2020

A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

DALLAS - A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on September 24, 2020. The dividend will be payable on December 4, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020.

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has commercial printing, distribution and direct mail capabilities, as well as a presence in emerging media and digital marketing. While focusing on extending the Company's media platforms, A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.

Statements in this communication concerning A. H. Belo Corporation's business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, including statements of the Company's expectations relating to the outcome of its ongoing review of asset impairment and related items and the timing of its anticipated restatement of annual and quarterly reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are 'forward-looking statements' as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company's control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers' tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; technology obsolescence; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 public health crisis. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters; as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

A. H. Belo Corporation published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 10:19:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 184 M - -
Net income 2019 9,29 M - -
Net cash 2019 23,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 6,54x
Yield 2019 11,3%
Capitalization 29,5 M 29,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 830
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart A.H. BELO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
A.H. Belo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.H. BELO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert William Decherd Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn Mary Murray Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Ronald D. McCray Independent Director
Louis E. Caldera Independent Director
John A. Beckert Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.H. BELO CORPORATION-51.06%30
NEWS CORPORATION-0.85%8 273
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY28.85%6 912
D. B. CORP LIMITED-44.69%176
REWORLD MEDIA-2.55%164
ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ-7.45%98
