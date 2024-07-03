This week, AHT CleanTec participated in the "German-Philippine Conference: Innovative Bioenergy Technologies" organized by the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (GPCCI / AHK Philippinen) and the Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance Inc. (PE2). The event took place on June 25, 2024, at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City.

Over 80 participants, including leading industry experts and government representatives from Germany and the Philippines, gathered to discuss project opportunities and best practices in renewable energy. GPCCI Managing Director Christopher Zimmer emphasized the excellent cooperation potential in this sector.

AHT was part of a German business delegation with five companies exploring market opportunities and connecting with potential partners. Through numerous personal discussions, we showcased how AHT CleanTec systems convert biomass into usable energy.

The abundant agricultural waste and energy crops in the Philippines make AHT biomass power plants a sustainable and efficient solution, especially for off-grid, undersupplied areas. We are confident that biomass energy will grow in popularity and provide a solution to many environmental challenges in the Philippines.