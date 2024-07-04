A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V. ("AHT") has continued the strong operational development of the previous year in recent months. Now that a first plant for a major Japanese customer is making great progress in terms of delivery and commissioning, the company can also report concrete progress for the announced expansion on the German market.

Production of the components for two plants for the CO2-neutral replacement of natural gas based on residual materials (waste wood/sewage sludge) began in the second quarter following the completion of specific customer adaptations. Delivery and subsequent commissioning of the systems is planned for the fourth quarter. The customers are two medium-sized companies from Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, which are replacing fossil fuels by using synthesis gas and thus reducing climate-damaging emissions. The order volume of the two projects is in the mid single-digit million range.

"The start of production of the ordered systems will strengthen our presence in Germany. The economy in Germany and Europe is faced with the urgent task of taking a significant step towards reducing climate-damaging emissions such as CO2. Innovative technologies that rely on the utilization of residual materials and thus the replacement of fossil fuels offer considerable potential to make a sustainable contribution. This increasing demand is reflected in our order books. The two plants now under construction demonstrate the far-reaching possibilities of AHT technologies," says Gero Ferges, CEO of the company.

Delivery of a briquetting plant

The investment in the Leipzig-based company aremtech, with its expertise in processing and recycling plants for biomass and residual materials for energy production, and therefore upstream in AHT's value chain, is also contributing to the strong growth in turnover. In the past few days, a standardized briquetting plant in container format was delivered, which has now been put into operation at the customer in Brandenburg and will start production in mid-July. The plant will produce standardized input materials that will be used to generate electricity and heat. The order has a volume of around EUR 0.6 million.