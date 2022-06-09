Log in
    AKA   US00152K1016

A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.

(AKA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
3.860 USD   -4.69%
04:08pJonathan Yuska Appointed President of Culture Kings U.S.
BU
06/06a.k.a. Brands Announces Appointment of Sourav Ghosh to Board of Directors
BU
06/06A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Jonathan Yuska Appointed President of Culture Kings U.S.

06/09/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Next-Generation Brand Accelerator Taps Athleticwear Veteran to Bolster the U.S. Expansion of Its Culture Kings Brand

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) (the “Company”), a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next-generation, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Yuska as President of Culture Kings’ U.S. division. Joining the Culture Kings leadership team, Yuska will report to Simon Beard, CEO & Co-Founder of Culture Kings, and will spearhead the brand’s continued expansion in the United States.

“Jonathan has an extensive, impressive background working with athleticwear and lifestyle brands, and we are confident that he will be an invaluable asset to Culture Kings,” said Simon Beard, CEO & Co-Founder of Culture Kings. “We look forward to having Jonathan on board to lead the brand’s growth in the U.S. – both online and in-person with our first flagship store opening in Las Vegas later this year. We know he will be instrumental in scaling our business into a formidable streetwear lifestyle brand globally.”

Yuska brings over 20 years of experience in growing and leading divisions within a number of worldwide sports brands, including adidas, Reebok and Fila. Most recently, he served as the President of rastellis.com, a high growth DTC premium food company based in Philadelphia. From 2012 to 2017, Yuska was the Global Head of adidas’ premium apparel brand Mitchell & Ness, where he led global strategy, product creation, marketing and league partnerships.

Earlier in his career, Yuska held various creative leadership roles at adidas, including Head of Design. He was behind the adidas exclusive official outfitter deals with the NBA, NFL, NHL and other leagues. Prior to that, Yuska held multiple creative leadership roles at Reebok, leading regional collections from the brand’s Tokyo office. He also spent more than four years with Fila working in product creation.

“Culture Kings is a leading streetwear lifestyle brand that uniquely blends sports, music and fashion unlike anyone else. I am confident that the brand has a tremendous runway of growth ahead in the U.S. market,” said Yuska. “It’s an honor to join the Culture Kings family and a.k.a. Brands team, and I look forward to building Culture Kings’ presence in the U.S., beginning with the launch of our first flagship store in Las Vegas at the end of the year.”

To learn more about Culture Kings and shop online, please visit www.culturekings.com.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer-led, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 796 M - -
Net income 2022 41,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 521 M 521 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 65,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jill Ramsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ciaran Long Chief Financial Officer
Christopher J. Dean Chairman
Michael Trembley Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Myles Breen McCormick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.-56.22%521
INDITEX-17.17%78 972
KERING-26.02%69 196
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.88%52 278
ROSS STORES, INC.-29.55%28 362
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-20.49%23 956