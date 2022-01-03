Log in
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Announces Participation in the 24th Annual ICR Conference

01/03/2022
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA), a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next-generation, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Jill Ramsey, and Chief Financial Officer, Ciaran Long, will participate in the fireside chat.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.aka-brands.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the fireside chat.

About a.k.a. Brands

Established in 2018, a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer obsessed, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 564 M - -
Net income 2021 4,43 M - -
Net cash 2021 11,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 243x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 190 M 1 190 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 124
Free-Float 65,8%
Managers and Directors
Jill Ramsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ciarán Long Chief Financial Officer
Michael Trembley Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Christopher J. Dean Independent Director
Myles Breen McCormick Independent Director
