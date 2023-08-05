A. K. Capital Services Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 5.27 million compared to INR 7.55 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,164.46 million compared to INR 887.52 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 222.88 million compared to INR 208.16 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 33.77 compared to INR 31.54 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 33.77 compared to INR 31.54 a year ago.

