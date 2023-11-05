A. K. Capital Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 05, 2023 at 04:20 am EST Share

A. K. Capital Services Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 5.3 million compared to INR 7.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,245.15 million compared to INR 971.77 million a year ago. Net income was INR 196.54 million compared to INR 203.26 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 29.78 compared to INR 30.8 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 29.78 compared to INR 30.8 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 10.57 million compared to INR 15.35 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,409.61 million compared to INR 1,857.08 million a year ago. Net income was INR 419.43 million compared to INR 411.42 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 63.55 compared to INR 62.34 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 63.55 compared to INR 62.34 a year ago.