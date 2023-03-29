ALA releases dividend after strong 2022 growth

(Alliance News) - ALA Spa reported Wednesday that net income for 2022 rose to EUR7.8 million or 28 percent from EUR6.1 million a year earlier.

The value of production stands at a record level of EUR158.7 million, up 21 percent from EUR130.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2021. This increase is undoubtedly attributable to the significant improvement in the performance of the main business lines as well as the inclusion, starting in the last quarter of the year, of the sales of the Spanish group SCP Sintersa. Consolidating the Spanish group from January 2022, the value of production would have been EUR185.3 million.

Gross margin stands at EUR48.5 million compared to EUR37.4 million in FY2021, contributing 30.5 percent to revenues, an improvement of about 1.9 percentage points from the previous year despite persistent inflation, component and raw material shortages, and rising transportation costs in FY2022.

Ebitda stood at EUR16.8 million from EUR13.8 million in 2021, with a margin of 10.6 percent,

broadly in line with that of the previous year.

Ebit was EUR13.6 million compared to EUR11.3 million in the previous year, a significant increase of 20%.

Net financial position closes at EUR28.7 million compared to debt as of December 31, 2021 of EUR5.0 million and includes the EUR35.0 million bank loan disbursed on September 30, 2022 for the acquisition of SCP Sintersa. "This result shows that ALA has continued to generate cash, in line with the performance of recent years," the company commented.

The company's board proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.47 per share.

