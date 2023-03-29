Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. A.L.A. società per azioni
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALA   IT0005446700

A.L.A. SOCIETÀ PER AZIONI

(ALA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
12.45 EUR   -0.80%
02:48aALA releases dividend after strong 2022 growth
AN
03/08ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Bellini in the lead; Cyberoo bearish.
AN
02/28ALA closes 2022 with record revenues; Ebitda grows double digits
AN
ALA releases dividend after strong 2022 growth

03/29/2023 | 02:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - ALA Spa reported Wednesday that net income for 2022 rose to EUR7.8 million or 28 percent from EUR6.1 million a year earlier.

The value of production stands at a record level of EUR158.7 million, up 21 percent from EUR130.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2021. This increase is undoubtedly attributable to the significant improvement in the performance of the main business lines as well as the inclusion, starting in the last quarter of the year, of the sales of the Spanish group SCP Sintersa. Consolidating the Spanish group from January 2022, the value of production would have been EUR185.3 million.

Gross margin stands at EUR48.5 million compared to EUR37.4 million in FY2021, contributing 30.5 percent to revenues, an improvement of about 1.9 percentage points from the previous year despite persistent inflation, component and raw material shortages, and rising transportation costs in FY2022.

Ebitda stood at EUR16.8 million from EUR13.8 million in 2021, with a margin of 10.6 percent,

broadly in line with that of the previous year.

Ebit was EUR13.6 million compared to EUR11.3 million in the previous year, a significant increase of 20%.

Net financial position closes at EUR28.7 million compared to debt as of December 31, 2021 of EUR5.0 million and includes the EUR35.0 million bank loan disbursed on September 30, 2022 for the acquisition of SCP Sintersa. "This result shows that ALA has continued to generate cash, in line with the performance of recent years," the company commented.

The company's board proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.47 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2022 6,45 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
Net Debt 2022 33,7 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 112 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 100%
Chart A.L.A. SOCIETÀ PER AZIONI
Duration : Period :
A.L.A. società per azioni Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.L.A. SOCIETÀ PER AZIONI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,45 €
Average target price 16,27 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Tonna Chief Executive Officer
Raffaele Carriola Chief Financial Officer & Manager-IR
Fulvio Scannapieco Chairman
Claudio Pezzullo Chief Operating Officer & General Manager-Italy
Andrea Costantini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A.L.A. SOCIETÀ PER AZIONI4.18%122
MISUMI GROUP INC.12.02%6 978
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)9.47%6 466
SFS GROUP AG26.63%4 701
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.3.73%4 051
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC17.53%3 790
