A-Labs Capital V Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 23, 2023 at 05:12 pm EST

A-Labs Capital V Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.008595 million compared to CAD 0.013204 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.003 compared to CAD 0.005 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.003 compared to CAD 0.005 a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.037389 million compared to CAD 0.030083 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.014 compared to CAD 0.011 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.014 compared to CAD 0.011 a year ago.