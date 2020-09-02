Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.    AMRK

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.

(AMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A-Mark Precious Metals Expands Revolving Credit Facility to $257.5 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading full-service provider of products and services to the global precious metals market, has expanded its existing credit facility from $220 million to $257.5 million. The expanded credit facility will become effective on September 2, 2020 and matures on March 26, 2021. Rabobank acted as Administrative Agent, Bookrunner and Joint Lead Arranger. 

“The expanded credit facility reflects the continued support from our lending partners and provides us with additional liquidity to address higher commodity prices and increased activity levels in the current environment,” said A-Mark CEO, Greg Roberts.

Additional details of the credit facility agreement are available in the company’s current report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by September 4, 2020.

About A-Mark Precious Metals
Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is a leading full-service precious metals trading company and wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products. The company’s global customer base includes sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales.

A-Mark operates several business units in its Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment, including Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading and Finance, Transcontinental Depository Services (TDS), Logistics, and the Mint (as more fully described below). Its Industrial unit services manufacturers and fabricators of products utilizing precious metals, while its Coin and Bar unit deals in over 200 different products for distribution to dealers and other qualified purchasers. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver and platinum coins, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Through its TDS subsidiary, A-Mark provides customers with a variety of managed storage options for precious metals worldwide. Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides customers an array of complementary services, including receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging and shipping of precious metals and custom coins on a secure basis. A-Mark also holds a majority stake in a joint venture that owns the minting operations known as SilverTowne Mint (Mint), which designs and produces minted silver products which provide greater product selection to customers, price stability within the supply chain as well as more secured access to silver during volatile market environments.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC) and AM Capital Funding, LLC (AMCF). Founded in 2005, CFC is a licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors.  AMCF was formed in 2018 for the purpose of securitizing eligible secured loans of CFC. 

A-Mark operates its Direct Sales segment primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary Goldline Inc. (Goldline), a direct retailer of precious metals for the investor community. Goldline markets A-Mark’s precious metal products through various channels, including radio, television, and the Internet.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, California, with offices and facilities in Los Angeles, California, Vienna, Austria, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Winchester, Indiana. For more information, visit www.amark.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: the failure to execute our growth strategy as planned; greater than anticipated costs incurred to execute this strategy; changes in the current international political climate which has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets; increased competition for our higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of our business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and other business, economic, financial and governmental risks as described in in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The words "should," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "foresee," "plan" and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. Additionally, any statements related to future improved performance and estimates of revenues and earnings per share are forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Thor Gjerdrum, President
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.
1-310-587-1414
thor@amark.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
AMRK@gatewayIR.com
               

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.
03:01pA-Mark Precious Metals Expands Revolving Credit Facility to $257.5 Million
GL
08/18A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
06/29A-Mark Precious Metals Joins Russell 3000® Index
GL
05/15A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
05/08A MARK PRECIOUS METALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
05/08A-MARK : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07A-Mark Precious Metals Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/04A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS SETS FISCAL T : 30 p.m. ET
GL
03/23A-Mark Precious Metals Strengthens Trading Team with Appointment of Justin Bl..
GL
03/23A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 995 M - -
Net income 2020 22,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 170 M 170 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,00 $
Last Close Price 24,20 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory N. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thor G. Gjerdrum President
Jeffrey D. Benjamin Chairman
Brian Aquilino Chief Operating Officer
Kathleen Simpson-Taylor Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.192.62%170
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-4.23%238 655
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.68.84%50 932
VF CORPORATION-34.03%25 935
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED45.18%10 685
MONCLER S.P.A.-18.94%9 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group