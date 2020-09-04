Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.    AMRK

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.

(AMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, September 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading full-service provider of products and services to the global precious metals market, will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 10 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

A-Mark’s CEO Greg Roberts, President Thor Gjerdrum and CFO Kathleen Simpson-Taylor will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-0789
International number: 1-201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13709056

The conference call will be broadcasted live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of A-Mark’s website at www.amark.com.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact A-Mark’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 24, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13709056

About A-Mark Precious Metals
Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is a leading full-service precious metals trading company and wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products. The company’s global customer base includes sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales.

A-Mark operates several business units in its Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment, including Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading and Finance, Storage, Logistics, and the Mint (as more fully described below). Its Industrial unit services manufacturers and fabricators of products utilizing precious metals, while its Coin and Bar unit deals in over 200 different products for distribution to dealers and other qualified purchasers. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver and platinum coins, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Through its Transcontinental Depository Services subsidiary, A-Mark provides customers with a variety of managed storage options for precious metals worldwide. Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides customers an array of complementary services, including receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging and shipping of precious metals and custom coins on a secure basis. A-Mark also holds a majority stake in a joint venture that owns the minting operations known as SilverTowne Mint (Mint), which designs and produces minted silver products which provide greater product selection to customers, price stability within the supply chain as well as more secured access to silver during volatile market environments.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC) and AM Capital Funding, LLC (AMCF). Founded in 2005, CFC is a licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors.  AMCF was formed in 2018 for the purpose of securitizing eligible secured loans of CFC. 

A-Mark operates its Direct Sales segment primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary Goldline Inc. (Goldline), a direct retailer of precious metals for the investor community. Goldline markets A-Mark’s precious metal products through various channels, including radio, television, and the Internet.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, California, with offices and facilities in Los Angeles, California, Vienna, Austria, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Winchester, Indiana. For more information, visit www.amark.com.

Company Contact:
Thor Gjerdrum, President
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.
1-310-587-1414
thor@amark.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
AMRK@gatewayIR.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.
03:31pA-MARK PRECIOUS METALS SETS FISCAL F : 30 p.m. ET
GL
09/02A-Mark Precious Metals Expands Revolving Credit Facility to $257.5 Million
GL
08/18A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
06/29A-Mark Precious Metals Joins Russell 3000® Index
GL
05/15A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
05/08A MARK PRECIOUS METALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
05/08A-MARK : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07A-Mark Precious Metals Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/04A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS SETS FISCAL T : 30 p.m. ET
GL
03/23A-Mark Precious Metals Strengthens Trading Team with Appointment of Justin Bl..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 995 M - -
Net income 2020 22,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 169 M 169 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,00 $
Last Close Price 23,97 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory N. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thor G. Gjerdrum President
Jeffrey D. Benjamin Chairman
Brian Aquilino Chief Operating Officer
Kathleen Simpson-Taylor Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.189.84%169
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.40%243 079
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.63.11%49 201
VF CORPORATION-31.23%26 707
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED40.26%10 703
MONCLER S.P.A.-16.67%9 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group