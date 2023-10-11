O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da AO Smith Corp, código ISIN BRA1OSBDR006, informa que foi aprovado em 09/10/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,320000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,100949227 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of AO Smith Corp (Company), ISIN BRA1OSBDR006, hereby informs that on 09/10/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,320000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,100949227 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 21/11/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 21/11/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 27/10/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 27/10/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 30/10/2023 até 31/10/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 30/10/2023 to 31/10/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
A. O. Smith Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of water heaters (electric, solar, thermodynamic, gas and condensing water heaters) and boilers for residential and commercial buildings. Also, the group offers water and air treatment and purification systems.
At the end of 2022, A. O. Smith Corporation operated 21 production sites located mainly in North America (17).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (64.7%), China (22%), Canada (9.1%) and other (4.2%).